Roush Review: ‘Wedding Season’s Romance Is a Giddily Suspenseful Farce

Runaway brides are hardly a novelty in the world of romantic comedy. But a fugitive bride accused of murdering her groom and his family? Meet Katie (Rosa Salazar), who takes it to the next level in the eight-part caper, Wedding Season.

The giddily suspenseful farce opens with a failed attempt to re-create the finale of The Graduate, when hopelessly smitten Stefan (Gavin Drea) crashes Katie’s wedding ceremony to sweep her off the altar in a grand gesture.

She tells him to buzz off, using much saltier language, and shortly after Stefan retreats to nurse his bruised ego, police bust in to arrest him. They suspect he conspired to poison the wedding party in cahoots with Katie, who’s fled the reception and is nowhere to be found.

What ensues is a refreshingly irreverent twist on the meet-cute formula, with equal parts mystery, chase thriller, and opposites-attract love story. The show backtracks three months to when lovelorn Stefan first crosses paths with the impulsive, enigmatic Katie during a summer full of weddings where her mixed signals keep him perpetually off-balance.

She’s engaged to the scion of a wealthy family of dubious background but keeps snaring Stefan in outrageously flirty deceptions. “I just need to know which Katie is real,” he frets. Is she a tease, a terror, or something in between?

The puzzle becomes more perilous after the deadly wedding debacle, when Katie and Stefan go on the lam, evading police and a squad of shoot-to-kill pursuers. In Wedding Season, love means never having to play it safe.

Wedding Season, Series Premiere, Thursday, September 8, Hulu

This is an excerpt from TV Guide Magazine’s 2022 Fall Preview issue. For more first looks at fall’s new shows, pick up the issue, on newsstands now.