The Slow Horses aren’t going anywhere.

The Apple TV+ drama’s fourth season may premiere on Wednesday, September 4, but fortunately, we don’t have to wait to find out its fate. Slow Horses has been a hit from the start and scored early renewals (Seasons 3 and 4 were picked up at the same time in 2022 ahead of the second dropping). It was renewed for a fifth season just days after the third ended, in January 2024.

Read on for everything we know so far, from which book it’s based on to when it could premiere and more.

On which book is Slow Horses Season 5 based?

The series is adapted from Mick Herron’s books. Season 5 is based on the fifth novel from his series, London Rules.

What is Season 5 about?

Slow Horses is described as a darkly humorous espionage drama following a dysfunctional team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 known unaffectionately as Slough House. Apple TV+’s description of Season 5 reads as follows: “Everyone is suspicious when resident tech nerd Roddy Ho has a glamorous new girlfriend, but when a series of increasingly bizarre events occur across the city, it falls to the Slow Horses to work out how everything is connected. After all, Lamb knows that in the world of espionage, “London Rules” should always apply.”

Who’s in the Slow Horses Season 5 cast?

We’ll have to wait to see how Season 4 plays out to see if all the characters survive. But thanks to the season description, we know that Gary Oldman will be back as Jackson Lamb, the brilliant but cantankerous leader of the spies who end up in Slough House due to their career-ending mistakes as they frequently find themselves blundering around the smoke and mirrors of the espionage world, and Christopher Chung as Roddy Ho.

The ensemble cast also includes Kristin Scott Thomas (Diana Taverner), Jack Lowden (River Cartwright), Saskia Reeves (Catherine Standish), Rosalind Eleazar (Louisa Guy), Aimee-Ffion Edwards (Shirley Dander), Kadiff Kirwan (Marcus Longridge), and Jonathan Pryce (David Cartwright).

Has filming on Season 5 started?

Filming has already wrapped on the season.

When will Slow Horses Season 5 premiere?

The first season was released in April 2022, the second in December 2022, the third November through December 2023, and the fourth will run in September and October of 2024. It seems safe to assume that we could be looking at the second half of 2025 for Season 5’s release.

Is there a Season 5 trailer?

Not yet! But we will update this post when it is available, so bookmark this page.