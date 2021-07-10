3 Reasons to Watch ‘Schmigadoon!’ on Apple TV+

The warmhearted series Schmigadoon! is refreshingly original, even as it takes inspiration from Golden Age musicals. Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key (above) star as a bickering couple who hike across a bridge into the song-and-dance land of Schmigadoon. They can’t leave until they’ve found true love.

Here’s why you’ll be happy they’re stuck for six episodes (the first two premiere July 16, then one weekly).

1. Strong is finally a leading lady.

The longtime Saturday Night Live standout shines as obstetrician Melissa, who enjoys living in a ’40s musical and commenting on how underwritten women were in them.

2. Showstoppers abound.

Highlights of the original tunes sung live on set include Melissa’s courtship with the town bad boy (scene-stealing Tony nominee Aaron Tveit) and her borrowing the melody of The Sound of Music’s “Do-Re-Mi” to explain where babies come from.

3. Jane Krakowski sends up Music’s Baroness.

We’d watch a spin-off with “the Countess.”

Schmigadoon!, Series Premiere, Friday, July 16, Apple TV+