2021 Dorian TV Awards: ‘Pose’ & ‘WandaVision’ Lead the Pack of Nominees
GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics has announced the nominations for the 2021 Dorian TV Awards.
Leading the pack are Pose and WandaVision, with six and five nominations, respectively. From those shows, Billy Porter, MJ Rodriguez, and Elizabeth Olsen are each nominated for Best TV Performance, with Kathryn Hahn and Dominique Jackson nominated in the Best Supporting TV Performance category. Mare of Easttown, I May Destroy You, and It’s a Sin follow suit with four nominations each.
Below is the full list of nominees for the 2021 Dorian TV Awards:
Which Dramas Do You Most Want Recognized at the Emmys: Medical, Procedural, or Superhero? (POLL)
Best TV Drama
Bridgerton
The Crown
Lovecraft Country
P-Valley
Pose
Best TV Comedy
Girls5eva
Hacks
PEN15
Ted Lasso
Best LGBTQ Show
I May Destroy You
It’s A Sin
Love, Victor
Pose
Veneno
Best TV Movie or Miniseries
I May Destroy You
It’s a Sin
Mare of Easttown
Small Axe
The Queen’s Gambit
Best Unsung Show
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Girls5eva
Love, Victor
Search Party
Veneno
We Are Who We Are
Best TV Performance
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Thuso Mbedu, The Underground Railroad
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Billy Porter, Pose
MJ Rodriguez, Pose
Jean Smart, Hacks
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Best Supporting TV Performance
Gillian Anderson, The Crown
John Boyega, Small Axe
Pappa Essiedu, I May Destroy You
Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision
Marielle Heller, The Queen’s Gambit
Callum Scott Howells, It’s a Sin
Dominique Jackson, Pose
Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown
Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Best TV Musical Performance
Lady Gaga, “The Star-Spangled Banner,” Biden-Harris Inauguration
Jonathan Groff, “You’ll Be Back,” Hamilton
Kathryn Hahn, “Agatha All Along,” WandaVision
Elton John & Years & Years, “It’s a Sin,” BRIT Awards 2021
Punkie Johnson, Anya-Taylor Joy, Lil Nas X, Kate McKinnon, Bowen Yang, “Pride Month Song,” Saturday Night Live
Bowen Yang (as The Iceberg That Sank the Titanic), “Loverboy,” Saturday Night Live
Best TV Documentary or Documentary Series
Framing Britney Spears
I’ll Be Gone in the Dark
Pretend It’s a City
Pride
Tina
Best Current Affairs Show
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Amber Ruffin Show
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Ziwe
Best Animated Show
Big Mouth
Bob’s Burgers
Harley Quinn
Invincible
South Park: The Pandemic Special
Best Reality Show
Legendary
Nailed It
Queer Eye
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Great British Bake Off
Most Visually Striking Show
Bridgerton
The Crown
Lovecraft Country
Pose
Small Axe
The Mandalorian
WandaVision
Campiest TV Show
At Home with Amy Sedaris
Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square
Eurovision Song Contest
Ratched
WandaVision
Wilde Wit Award (To a performer, writer or commentator whose observations both challenge and amuse)
Michaela Coel
Kathryn Hahn
Fran Lebowitz
Randy Rainbow
Bowen Yang
The Inaugural “You Deserve An Award!” Award (To a uniquely talented TV icon we adorde)
Winner TBS
2021 Dorian TV Awards, Sunday, August 29 4, free on demand or Revry TV