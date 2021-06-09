Which Dramas Do You Most Want Recognized at the Emmys: Medical, Procedural, or Superhero? (POLL)

As we await the unveiling of the nominations for the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on July 13 (the event will air on September 19), we can’t help but think of the shows we know are likely going to be left off that list.

When it comes to dramas, the chances of any of the procedurals (like the NCISes, Blue Bloods, and Chicago P.D.), medical series (like Grey’s Anatomy, New Amsterdam, and The Resident), and superheroes (the Arrowverse) being recognized in any of the categories is slim to none. That wasn’t always the case (and genre shows have been nominated in the past). Considering how much of the primetime lineup is filled with such series, it is a shame and somewhat surprising.

Check out a bit of history before voting in our poll below about which dramas you hope to see acknowledged by the Emmys.

Procedurals

The easiest example to use is Law & Order: SVU since it’s still airing, having just wrapped its 22nd season (and already renewed for two more). Its first nominations came in its first season, for guest actors, but in 2004, Mariska Hargitay (Olivia Benson) was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress. She was then nominated six more times (the last in 2011) and won once, in 2006. (Christopher Meloni, who played Elliot Stabler, was nominated once, in 2006.)

Other procedurals in double-digit seasons, like NCIS and Blue Bloods, have only been nominated for Stunt Coordinator or a Guest Actor.

Medical

Grey’s Anatomy is the longest-running primetime medical drama, entering its 18th season in the fall, and it was nominated for 36 Emmys from 2005 (the year it debuted) to 2012, but nothing since. It won four (for Casting, Katherine Heigl for Supporting Actress, Makeup, and Loretta Devine for Guest Actress).

ER, which previously held that longest-running record, on the other hand, did receive nominations every year it aired (1994-2009). It won 23 Emmys, including for Drama Series (1996), Supporting Actress (Julianna Margulies in 1995), Guest Actor (Ray Liotta), Guest Actress (Sally Field), directing, and writing.

Meanwhile, newer medical dramas, like Chicago Med (six seasons), The Resident (four seasons), and New Amsterdam (three seasons), have yet to be nominated at all.

Superhero

With The Boys, WandaVision, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier all eligible for this year’s Emmys, we can’t help but wonder if they’ll be nominated in the acting or stunt categories. (The Boys was nominated for sound editing in 2020.)

In the past, The Flash was nominated for Special Visual Effects in 2015 and Daredevil for Main Title Design, Special Visual Effects in a Supporting Role, Sound Editing, and Stunt Coordinator. Meanwhile, Arrow, which kickstarted the Arrowverse on the CW, never received a nomination.