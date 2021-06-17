‘iCarly’ 2.0, ABC Playing Games with ‘Holey Moley’ and ‘Hustler,’ Nick News Addresses Immigration, ‘Genera+ion’ and ‘Intelligence’ Return, the Voltaggio Brothers Battle

A millennial favorite returns with the Paramount+ reboot of iCarly, revisiting the influencer in her 20s. ABC’s summer game-show mania grows with new seasons of Holey Moley and The Hustler. Nick News interprets immigration issues for a young audience. The streaming boom offers new episodes of the buzzy Genera+ion and the comedic Intelligence.

iCarly (2021)

Series Premiere

The beloved Nickelodeon hit has matured, and Carly Shay (Miranda Cosgrove) is now in her 20s, a college graduate who’s on her own after breaking up with her boyfriend and creative partner. (Comparisons to Mary Richards at the start of The Mary Tyler Moore Show are welcome.) In a reboot of the sitcom (2007-12) picking up a decade later, Carly decides to revive the web series that made her an early influencer, with brother Spencer (Jerry Trainor) and BFF/producer Freddie (Nathan Kress) as her support system while they find their place in the world as young adults, maybe even making love connections along the way.

ABC/Christopher Willard

Holey Moley

Season Premiere 8/7c

The jokey extreme mini-golf competition introduces new slapstick holes for its third season, including Corn Hole (with exploding kernels) and Holey Matrimony. Stephen Curry appears in the first of two episodes, pledging to take the sport professional, while Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore comment on the goofy action. It’s all part of another night of summer fun and games for ABC, which also revives The Hustler (10/9c) for a second season, with snarky host Craig Ferguson guiding contestants on a search for the mole in their midst.

HULU

Nick News: Kids, Immigration and Equality

Special 7:30/6:30c

Never one to shy from hot-button topics, Nick News tackles issues involving immigration, its history and its future, in a special hosted by CBS News correspondent Jamie Yuccas. The episode features profiles of young activist “Dreamers,” with segments on multicultural programs that unite diverse communities. Celebrity guests include J Balvin, Padma Lakshmi and comedian Samantha Bee.

Warrick Page/HBO

Genera+ion

With a reboot of Gossip Girl just a few weeks away, HBO Max finishes out the first season of its sexually frank dramedy about high-school students challenging the mores of their conservative Orange County, CA, community with their frisky behavior. In the first of three episodes dropping for a mini-binge—five more air through July 8)—Greta (Haley Sanchez) and Riley (Chase Sui Wonders) return from their San Francisco outing, and Chester (Justice Smith) gets a provocative offer from Nathan (Uly Schlesinger).

SYFY

Intelligence

Season Premiere

The spy spoof returns for a second season of six episodes, with arrogant NSA agent Jerry Bernstein (Friends’ David Schwimmer) continuing to be a disrupter in the cybercrime unit of the UK’s Government Communications Headquarters. Turns out he had a hand in developing a cyberweapon that the Russians have co-opted and mutated, putting his personal security at risk. In happier news, his bumbling sidekick Joseph (Ted Lasso’s wonderful Nick Mohammed) may have found a match online with a colleague, though cross-departmental romance is officially a no-no.

Battle of the Brothers

Series Premiere

Two of the most appealing personalities to emerge from Top Chef are brothers: Season 6 winner Michael Voltaggio and perennial runner-up Bryan. In a new cooking competition, the siblings mentor teams of chefs as they face challenges to test their technique and creativity. Only one will win the opportunity to win a guest residency at one of the brothers’ acclaimed restaurants.

CBS

Clarice

10/9c

Poor FBI agent Clarice Starling (Rebecca Breeds) is in limbo on several levels. Her gripping series, a Silence of the Lambs sequel that’s darker than the CBS norm, is on the brink of cancellation unless it can find a streaming home. (Negotiations between MGM and Paramount+ have reportedly stalled.) In her fictional world, Clarice’s career is in jeopardy after she punches a fellow FBI agent and surrenders her badge and gun. While the rest of her VICAP team gets to the bottom of the River Murders case, she once again finds herself in danger with no backup. The season (possibly series) finale airs next week.

Inside Thursday TV: