‘Die Hard’ Writer Jeb Stuart To Pen Netflix Live Action ‘Assassin’s Creed’ Series

Netflix’s live-action adaptation of the popular video game Assassin’s Creed has signed on Die Hard screenwriter Jeb Stuart to pen the project.

Stuart, who also co-wrote the Academy Award Best Picture nominee The Fugitive, will be tasked with bringing the open-world action-adventure video game to life on the small screen. Published by Ubisoft, Assassin’s Creed is one of the highest-selling video game franchises of all time and has led to multiple spin-off games, art books, novels, comics, and even a 2016 live-action movie, which received mostly negative reviews from critics.

Netflix and Ubisoft officially announced the project in October 2020, along with plans for other TV series, including live-action, animated, and anime, based on the video game’s many stories.

“For more than 10 years, millions of fans around the world have helped shape the Assassin’s Creed brand into an iconic franchise,” said Jason Altman, head of Ubisoft Film and Television Los Angeles. “We’re thrilled to create an Assassin’s Creed series with Netflix and we look forward to developing the next saga in the Assassin’s Creed universe.”

Assassin’s Creed is the latest effort from the streamer to turn video game IP into TV series. A live-action adaptation of The Witcher launched in 2019 and became one of Netflix’s most-viewed series; a second season is in the works, along with an animated spin-off film titled The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf and a live-action prequel limited series, The Witcher: Blood Origin. A series based on the Resident Evil franchise has also been ordered.

Stuart is also working on other projects with the streamer; he recently created the animated war drama miniseries The Liberator and the upcoming Vikings: Valhalla, a historical action-fiction drama spin-off to History’s Vikings.