'Assassin's Creed' TV Series Adaptation Heads to Netflix

If playing your favorite game isn't enough, Netflix is giving their subscribers an alternative as they team with Ubisoft to create a series adaptation of the best-selling video game franchise Assassin's Creed.

After entering into an agreement with Assassin's Creed producer Ubisoft, the streaming platform is set to develop a live-action epic and genre-bending TV show. No showrunner is attached at this time as Netflix searches for one.

Ubisoft Film & Television's Jason Altman and Danielle Kreinik are attached as executive producers on the project. As part of Netflix's agreement with the video game company, they'll look to the franchise's stories for inspiration as they explore various forms of content ranging from live action and animated to anime series.

"For more than 10 years, millions of fans around the world have helped shape the Assassin's Creed brand into an iconic franchise," said Ubisoft's Altman. "We're thrilled to create an Assassin's Creed series with Netflix and we look forward to developing the next saga in the Assassin's Creed universe."

First launched in 2007, Assassin's Creed as a franchise has sold more than 155 million games worldwide and is considered one of the best-selling series in video game history. Known for its strong storytelling, Assassin's Creed has branched out over the years spreading out across various entertainment mediums with this Netflix series being the latest.

Netflix is equally thrilled about the series, as the Vice President of Original Series, Peter Friedlander said, "We're excited to partner with Ubisoft and bring to life the rich, multilayered storytelling that Assassin's Creed is beloved for. From its breathtaking historical worlds and massive global appeal as one of the best selling video game franchises of all time, we are committed to carefully crafting epic and thrilling entertainment based on this distinct IP and provide a deeper dive for fans and our members around the world to enjoy."

Stay tuned for additional details about this exciting new series coming to Netflix and until then, catch up on playing the numerous games included in the Assassin's Creed library.