‘Rent’ Goes to Cuba, A ‘Cruel’ Finale, OWN Celebrates Black Dads

HBO’s Revolution Rent documentary follows the son of Cuban exiles back to his family’s home country to direct a production of the groundbreaking musical Rent. Freeform’s buzzy Cruel Summer reaches a confrontational season finale. Oprah Winfrey’s OWN network pays an early Father’s Day tribute to Black fathers everywhere.

HBO

Revolution Rent

Documentary Premiere 9/8c

A quarter-century after it first rocked the theater world, the late Jonathan Larsen’s groundbreaking musical Rent continues to make waves. That was especially true in 2014-15, when the show hit Havana, Cuba, as the first Broadway show staged there by a U.S. company in more than 50 years. A poignant documentary follows the show’s director, Andy Señor Jr., a son of Cuban exiles who returns to his family’s ancestral home to assemble a local cast to embody the musical’s message of love, unity and acceptance. (See the full review.)

ABC

Cruel Summer

Season Finale 9/8c

The Young Adult mystery thriller ends its first season with a confrontation between teen enemies Jeannette (Chiara Aurelia) and kidnapping victim Kate (Olivia Holt), whose worlds collide as the court date approaches. There will be answers, but they come with a heavy price.

OWN

Honoring Our Kings: OWN Celebrates Black Fatherhood

Special 9/8c

Oprah Winfrey joins with one of TV’s most popular dads, This Is Us Emmy winner Sterling K. Brown, for an OWN Spotlight presentation giving a Father’s Day salute to Black fathers everywhere. The two-hour special features conversations with everyday and celebrity dads, with musical performances contributing to the upbeat, festive mood.

BRITBOX

Intruder

Series Premiere

A four-part British thriller falls into the “they should have known better” category. Elaine Cassidy and Tom Meeten star as a posh couple whose life is upended after two teens break into their coastal house. When one of the young intruders is killed trying to escape, the couple plots to restage the crime scene to make it look like they were acting in self-defense. What could go wrong?

Inside Tuesday TV: