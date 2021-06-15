‘Rent’ Goes to Cuba, A ‘Cruel’ Finale, OWN Celebrates Black Dads
HBO’s Revolution Rent documentary follows the son of Cuban exiles back to his family’s home country to direct a production of the groundbreaking musical Rent. Freeform’s buzzy Cruel Summer reaches a confrontational season finale. Oprah Winfrey’s OWN network pays an early Father’s Day tribute to Black fathers everywhere.
Revolution Rent
A quarter-century after it first rocked the theater world, the late Jonathan Larsen’s groundbreaking musical Rent continues to make waves. That was especially true in 2014-15, when the show hit Havana, Cuba, as the first Broadway show staged there by a U.S. company in more than 50 years. A poignant documentary follows the show’s director, Andy Señor Jr., a son of Cuban exiles who returns to his family’s ancestral home to assemble a local cast to embody the musical’s message of love, unity and acceptance. (See the full review.)
Cruel Summer
The Young Adult mystery thriller ends its first season with a confrontation between teen enemies Jeannette (Chiara Aurelia) and kidnapping victim Kate (Olivia Holt), whose worlds collide as the court date approaches. There will be answers, but they come with a heavy price.
Cruel Summer where to stream
Honoring Our Kings: OWN Celebrates Black Fatherhood
Oprah Winfrey joins with one of TV’s most popular dads, This Is Us Emmy winner Sterling K. Brown, for an OWN Spotlight presentation giving a Father’s Day salute to Black fathers everywhere. The two-hour special features conversations with everyday and celebrity dads, with musical performances contributing to the upbeat, festive mood.
Intruder
A four-part British thriller falls into the “they should have known better” category. Elaine Cassidy and Tom Meeten star as a posh couple whose life is upended after two teens break into their coastal house. When one of the young intruders is killed trying to escape, the couple plots to restage the crime scene to make it look like they were acting in self-defense. What could go wrong?
Inside Tuesday TV:
- Chicago Fire (starts at 11 am/10c, ION Television): For those who can’t get enough of the exploits of the Windy City’s first responders, the series enters its first broadcast syndication deal with the cable network for all nine seasons and 195 episodes, with episodes airing through the day on Tuesdays. (Chicago PD currently airs on Thursdays on ION.)
- U.S. Olympic Trials (8/7c, NBC): Continuing through the week, prime-time coverage of swimming trials for qualifying in next month’s Tokyo Olympics includes finals in men’s 200m freestyle, women’s 100m backstroke, men’s 100m backstroke and women’s 100m breaststroke.
- The Flash (8/7c, The CW): Chester (Brandon McKnight) learns that taking over for Cisco won’t be easy when he makes a mistake that could prove costly for Barry (Grant Gustin).
- Deadliest Catch (8/7c, Discovery): A two-hour episode launches the fleet into the dreaded winter season, bringing untimely news of the December 2020 drug overdose of Summer Bay deck boss Nick McGlashan. And Northwestern relief captain Mandy Hansen tests positive for COVID-19.
- Unwind Your Mind (streaming on Netflix): Need to chill? Headspace co-founder Andy Puddicombe returns with Eve Lewis Prieto, Director of Meditation and Mindfulness, for an interactive, animated guide to customize your own journey toward relaxation, meditation and even sleep.
- Workin’ Moms (streaming on Netflix): A fifth season of the cringe comedy introduces four new moms trying to do it all, including separation, dating and working while raising the young-’uns.
- Nasrin (streaming on Hulu): Filmed secretly in Iran by citizens risking arrest, and narrated by Oscar/Emmy winner Olivia Colman, a documentary updates the dire situation of Iranian human-rights activist and political prisoner Nasrin Satoudeh. This week marks her third year in prison during which she has survived COVID-19 and a 40-day hunger strike amid brutal conditions.