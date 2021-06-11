Netflix Unveils ‘Resident Evil’ Series Cast, Lance Reddick to Star as Albert Wesker (PHOTO)

Meaghan Darwish
Netflix’s highly-anticipated live-action Resident Evil series is taking shape as the streamer unveiled casting for the title.

The announcement was made during Day 5 of Netflix’s first-ever Geeked Week. The virtual fan-facing event has been dropping first look and celebrating all things genre entertainment from the platform since June 7.

Bosch‘s Lance Reddick has been cast in the leading role of Albert Wesker in the live-action, scripted series that will tell a brand new story building on Capcom’s legendary video game franchise. The show’s logline teases, “nearly three decades after the discovery of the T-virus, an outbreak reveals the Umbrella Corporation’s dark secrets.”

Joining Reddick in the show are performers Ella Balinska (Charlie’s Angels), Tamara Smart (The Worst Witch), Siena Agudong (No Good Nick), Adeline Rudolph (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), and Paola Nuñez (La Reina del Sur). Supernatural‘s Andrew Dabb serves as showrunner and executive producer on the series.

Joining Dabb as executive producers are writer Mary Leah Sutton, Robert Kulzer, and Oliver Berben. The series will be produced by Constantin Film CEO Martin Moskowicz. Netflix has ordered eight hour-long installments of the Resident Evil series. Stay tuned for additional details and see the full cast image, above.

