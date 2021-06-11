Nikki Glaser to Host New HBO Max Reality Dating Series ‘FBoy Island’

HBO Max is getting into the reality romance game as the streamer announces a new dating series titled FBoy Island.

Comedian and actress Nikki Glaser will host the ten-episode competition series, which was created by The Bachelor executive producer Elan Gale and Love is Blind showrunner Sam Dean. Filmed in the Cayman Islands earlier this year, the STXalternative-produced series is expected to premiere this summer.

The format sees three women move to a tropical island where they’re joined by 24 men — 12 self-proclaimed “Nice Guys” looking for love and 12 self-proclaimed “FBoys,” there to compete for cold, hard cash. The women will navigate the dating pool together with the hope of finding a lasting love connection.

By the season finale, all will be revealed, including who is a Nice Guy, who is an FBoy, and who do the women ultimately choose. HBO Max describes FBoy Island as a “social experiment that asks the age-old question: Can FBoys truly reform or do Nice Guys always finish last?”

“When I first got the call to be a part of a reality dating show called FBoy Island, I said yes immediately,” explained Glaser, who recently hosted MTV’s 2021 Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted. “Then I realized they weren’t asking me to be one of the girls looking for love. That is not a joke; it was embarrassing. But as a massive fan of this genre, hosting this show was a true dream.”

She continued: “I look forward to hosting for the next 43 seasons. I knew going into it that a show created and produced by the people behind my two favorite shows (The Bachelor & Love Is Blind) was going to be insanely good, but this one exceeded my expectations. I already know what happens and I can’t wait to watch it every week.”

Jennifer O’Connell, Executive Vice President, Non-Fiction and Live-Action Family, HBO Max, added: “This is an incredibly entertaining dating show full of twists and turns that will leave the audience constantly guessing.”