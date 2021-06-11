Nikki Glaser to Host New HBO Max Reality Dating Series ‘FBoy Island’

Nikki Glaser and FBoy Island Art Work
HBO Max

HBO Max is getting into the reality romance game as the streamer announces a new dating series titled FBoy Island.

Comedian and actress Nikki Glaser will host the ten-episode competition series, which was created by The Bachelor executive producer Elan Gale and Love is Blind showrunner Sam Dean. Filmed in the Cayman Islands earlier this year, the STXalternative-produced series is expected to premiere this summer.

The format sees three women move to a tropical island where they’re joined by 24 men — 12 self-proclaimed “Nice Guys” looking for love and 12 self-proclaimed “FBoys,” there to compete for cold, hard cash. The women will navigate the dating pool together with the hope of finding a lasting love connection.

By the season finale, all will be revealed, including who is a Nice Guy, who is an FBoy, and who do the women ultimately choose. HBO Max describes FBoy Island as a “social experiment that asks the age-old question: Can FBoys truly reform or do Nice Guys always finish last?”

“When I first got the call to be a part of a reality dating show called FBoy Island, I said yes immediately,” explained Glaser, who recently hosted MTV’s 2021 Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted. “Then I realized they weren’t asking me to be one of the girls looking for love. That is not a joke; it was embarrassing. But as a massive fan of this genre, hosting this show was a true dream.”

She continued: “I look forward to hosting for the next 43 seasons. I knew going into it that a show created and produced by the people behind my two favorite shows (The Bachelor & Love Is Blind) was going to be insanely good, but this one exceeded my expectations. I already know what happens and I can’t wait to watch it every week.”

Jennifer O’Connell, Executive Vice President, Non-Fiction and Live-Action Family, HBO Max, added: “This is an incredibly entertaining dating show full of twists and turns that will leave the audience constantly guessing.”

