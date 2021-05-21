‘Bachelor’ Star Demi Burnett Looks for Love on ‘The Celebrity Dating Game’

ABC is giving former Bachelor franchise star Demi Burnett a chance at finding love – and this time her odds are doubled. Well, sort of.

The reality star, whom Bachelor Nation first met on Colton Underwood‘s Season 23 of The Bachelor, made headlines after coming out as queer on Bachelor in Paradise in 2019, ultimately getting engaged to Kristian Haggerty on that season, though the two later ended their relationship. She’s set to take part in The Celebrity Dating Game, hosted by Zooey Deschanel (New Girl) and Grammy-winner Michael Bolton.

The series sets out to make love connections with celebrities by having them chat with three potential dates. As in the original game show, hosted by Jim Lange, the person looking for a love match won’t get to see their suitors during a Q&A session. In Burnett’s case, there will be a mix of sexes among her three contenders including at least one male and one female date.

Other celebrities appearing on the show include Burnett’s Bachelor pal Hannah Brown (The Bachelorette; Dancing With the Stars), Nicole Byer (Why Won’t You Date Me?), Nolan Gould (Modern Family), Gabriel Iglesias (The Masked Singer), Carson Kressley (Queer Eye for the Straight Guy), singer Iggy Azalea, Taye Diggs (All American), and Marcus Scribner (black-ish).

During the show, Bolton will sing parodies of his well-known hits that will reveal clues as to who the celebrities are.

The Celebrity Date Game, Monday, June 14, 10/9c, ABC