MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021: Complete List of Unscripted Winners

Reality TV was in full view on the second night of the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards as the ceremony celebrated the best in Unscripted entertainment.

Stand-up comedian Nikki Glaser hosted the inaugural event May 17 dedicated to the no-rules, drama-filled moments of reality TV shows. Stars from Jersey Shore, The Bachelorette, RuPaul’s Drag Race, and many more were in attendance.

Check out the complete list of the winners across Unscripted TV below.

Best Docu-Reality Show

Below Deck Mediterranean
Black Ink Crew New York
Bling Empire
Jersey Shore Family Vacation — WINNER
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

Best Dating Show

90 Day Fiancé
Ex On The Beach
Love Is Blind
Ready to Love
The Bachelorette — WINNER

Best Reality Cast

90 Day Fiancé
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
RuPaul’s Drag Race — WINNER
The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Best Competition Series

Legendary
RuPaul’s Drag Race — WINNER
The Challenge
The Circle
The Masked Singer

Best Lifestyle Show

Deliciousness
Fixer Upper: Welcome Home
Making The Cut
Nailed It! — WINNER
Queer Eye

Best New Unscripted Series

Bling Empire
Cardi Tries
Selena + Chef — WINNER
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City
VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition

Best Talk/Topical Show

A Little Late with Lilly Singh
Red Table Talk
The Breakfast Club
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah — WINNER
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

Best Comedy / Game Show

Floor Is Lava
Impractical Jokers — WINNER
Kids Say the Darndest Things
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out
Ridiculousness

Best Host

Nicole Byer – Nailed It!
Rob Dyrdek – Ridiculousness
RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race — WINNER
T.J. Lavin – The Challenge
Tiffany Haddish – Kids Say the Darndest Things

Breakthrough Social Star

Addison Rae
Bretman Rock — WINNER
Charli D’Amelio
Jalaiah Harmon
Rickey Thompson

Best Real-Life Mystery or Crime Series

Catfish: The TV Show — WINNER
Evil Lives Here
Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness
Unsolved Mysteries

Best Fight

Selling Sunset – Chrishell Stause vs. Christine Quinn
The Real Housewives of New Jersey – Jackie Goldschneider vs. Teresa Giudice
Untucked: RuPaul’s Drag Race – Kandy Muse vs. Tamisha Iman
Keeping Up With The Kardashians – Kourtney Kardashian vs. Kim Kardashian West — WINNER
Legendary – Law Roach vs. Guest Judge Dominique Jackson

Best International Reality Series

Acapulco Shore
Geordie Shore
Love Island (ITV) — WINNER
¡Nailed it! México
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

Best Music Documentary (Social Category)

BTS: Break the Silence: The Movie — WINNER

