MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021: Complete List of Unscripted Winners
Reality TV was in full view on the second night of the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards as the ceremony celebrated the best in Unscripted entertainment.
Stand-up comedian Nikki Glaser hosted the inaugural event May 17 dedicated to the no-rules, drama-filled moments of reality TV shows. Stars from Jersey Shore, The Bachelorette, RuPaul’s Drag Race, and many more were in attendance.
Check out the complete list of the winners across Unscripted TV below.
Best Docu-Reality Show
Below Deck Mediterranean
Black Ink Crew New York
Bling Empire
Jersey Shore Family Vacation — WINNER
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
Best Dating Show
90 Day Fiancé
Ex On The Beach
Love Is Blind
Ready to Love
The Bachelorette — WINNER
Best Reality Cast
90 Day Fiancé
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
RuPaul’s Drag Race — WINNER
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Best Competition Series
Legendary
RuPaul’s Drag Race — WINNER
The Challenge
The Circle
The Masked Singer
Best Lifestyle Show
Deliciousness
Fixer Upper: Welcome Home
Making The Cut
Nailed It! — WINNER
Queer Eye
Best New Unscripted Series
Bling Empire
Cardi Tries
Selena + Chef — WINNER
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City
VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition
Best Talk/Topical Show
A Little Late with Lilly Singh
Red Table Talk
The Breakfast Club
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah — WINNER
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen
Best Comedy / Game Show
Floor Is Lava
Impractical Jokers — WINNER
Kids Say the Darndest Things
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out
Ridiculousness
Best Host
Nicole Byer – Nailed It!
Rob Dyrdek – Ridiculousness
RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race — WINNER
T.J. Lavin – The Challenge
Tiffany Haddish – Kids Say the Darndest Things
Breakthrough Social Star
Addison Rae
Bretman Rock — WINNER
Charli D’Amelio
Jalaiah Harmon
Rickey Thompson
Best Real-Life Mystery or Crime Series
Catfish: The TV Show — WINNER
Evil Lives Here
Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness
Unsolved Mysteries
Best Fight
Selling Sunset – Chrishell Stause vs. Christine Quinn
The Real Housewives of New Jersey – Jackie Goldschneider vs. Teresa Giudice
Untucked: RuPaul’s Drag Race – Kandy Muse vs. Tamisha Iman
Keeping Up With The Kardashians – Kourtney Kardashian vs. Kim Kardashian West — WINNER
Legendary – Law Roach vs. Guest Judge Dominique Jackson
Best International Reality Series
Acapulco Shore
Geordie Shore
Love Island (ITV) — WINNER
¡Nailed it! México
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK
Best Music Documentary (Social Category)
BTS: Break the Silence: The Movie — WINNER