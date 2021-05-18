MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021: Complete List of Unscripted Winners

Reality TV was in full view on the second night of the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards as the ceremony celebrated the best in Unscripted entertainment.

Stand-up comedian Nikki Glaser hosted the inaugural event May 17 dedicated to the no-rules, drama-filled moments of reality TV shows. Stars from Jersey Shore, The Bachelorette, RuPaul’s Drag Race, and many more were in attendance.

Check out the complete list of the winners across Unscripted TV below.

Best Docu-Reality Show

Below Deck Mediterranean

Black Ink Crew New York

Bling Empire

Jersey Shore Family Vacation — WINNER

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

Best Dating Show

90 Day Fiancé

Ex On The Beach

Love Is Blind

Ready to Love

The Bachelorette — WINNER

Best Reality Cast

90 Day Fiancé

Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

RuPaul’s Drag Race — WINNER

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Best Competition Series

Legendary

RuPaul’s Drag Race — WINNER

The Challenge

The Circle

The Masked Singer

Best Lifestyle Show

Deliciousness

Fixer Upper: Welcome Home

Making The Cut

Nailed It! — WINNER

Queer Eye

Best New Unscripted Series

Bling Empire

Cardi Tries

Selena + Chef — WINNER

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition

Best Talk/Topical Show

A Little Late with Lilly Singh

Red Table Talk

The Breakfast Club

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah — WINNER

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

Best Comedy / Game Show

Floor Is Lava

Impractical Jokers — WINNER

Kids Say the Darndest Things

Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out

Ridiculousness

Best Host

Nicole Byer – Nailed It!

Rob Dyrdek – Ridiculousness

RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race — WINNER

T.J. Lavin – The Challenge

Tiffany Haddish – Kids Say the Darndest Things

Breakthrough Social Star

Addison Rae

Bretman Rock — WINNER

Charli D’Amelio

Jalaiah Harmon

Rickey Thompson

Best Real-Life Mystery or Crime Series

Catfish: The TV Show — WINNER

Evil Lives Here

Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness

Unsolved Mysteries

Best Fight

Selling Sunset – Chrishell Stause vs. Christine Quinn

The Real Housewives of New Jersey – Jackie Goldschneider vs. Teresa Giudice

Untucked: RuPaul’s Drag Race – Kandy Muse vs. Tamisha Iman

Keeping Up With The Kardashians – Kourtney Kardashian vs. Kim Kardashian West — WINNER

Legendary – Law Roach vs. Guest Judge Dominique Jackson

Best International Reality Series

Acapulco Shore

Geordie Shore

Love Island (ITV) — WINNER

¡Nailed it! México

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

Best Music Documentary (Social Category)

BTS: Break the Silence: The Movie — WINNER