Milo Ventimiglia Cast in ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ for Season 4 at Amazon

Season 4 of Amazon Prime Video’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will serve as a mini Gilmore Girls reunion for Milo Ventimiglia and showrunner Amy Sherman-Palladino.

The actor has been cast in a role for the upcoming chapter of the fan-favorite comedy although details about his character remain a secret, according to TV Line who confirmed the news. Ventimiglia’s role will also reunite him with Gilmore Girls executive producer Daniel Palladino who also works on Maisel.

The news comes as a slight surprise as it’s been rumored for years that Gilmore Girls vet Lauren Graham would drop into the show at some point, but it seems like her former costar is beating her there. Ventimiglia memorably played Jess in the WB series and even reprised his role in Netflix’s revival Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.

Ventimiglia follows the lead of his This Is Us costar Sterling K. Brown who joined the series for Season 3 as Shy Baldwin’s (LeRoy McClain) manager, Reggie. Brown was even nominated for his performance in the season which debuted in 2019.

Like many other series, the fourth season of Maisel has been delayed due to COVID-19 with production beginning in January of 2021. No premiere date for Season 4 has been set yet, but stay tuned for further details as the new episodes continue to take shape.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Season 4, TBA, Amazon Prime Video