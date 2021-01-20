'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Begins Production — Finally — on Season 4 (PHOTO)

Just like many other shows and productions, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Season 4 production was delayed due to COVID-19 restrictions, but things are looking up as the Amazon Prime Video comedy gets back to work.

Star Rachel Brosnahan teased her return to set in an Instagram post. The actress who plays the titular role of Midge Maisel writes, "It looks a little different this year...but we’re back! Working away on @maiseltv Season 4. ✨"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rachel Brosnahan (@rachelbrosnahan)

Maisel, which typically returns around the holidays, missed its projected December 2020 release. Season 3 left off with Midge and her manager Susie (Alex Borstein) on the airport tarmac as Shy Baldwin (LeRoy McClain) and team leave them behind after Midge dropped some gay jokes into her act about the closeted Baldwin.

Also returning to the show are Tony Shalhoub, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, and Caroline Aaron. Pollak teased their return in a group photo on Instagram. "Weissman/Maisel @maiseltv family dinner," he captioned the image featuring the stars in some face shields.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Pollak (@kevinpollak123)

Stay tuned for more on Season 4 as filming continues.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Season 4, TBA, Amazon Prime Video