Apple Unveils First Look at New Seasons of ‘The Morning Show,’ ‘Ted Lasso’ & More (VIDEO)

Apple TV+ is serving up a hearty helping of teasers in its newly dropped summer promo which unveils clips from several fan favorites and new original series.

Along with teasing their pre-existing content, the streamer offers looks at new seasons of The Morning Show and Ted Lasso, the latter of which kicks off later this summer on July 23. Joining the mix are upcoming titles like the highly-anticipated sci-fi series Foundation which is based on the award-winning novels by Isaac Asimov.

Other series being given a first look also include Invasion with Sam Neill, Lisey’s Story, The Shrink Next Door with Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd, Mr. Corman with Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Schmigadoon!, and Physical. Along with Ted Lasso and The Morning Show, returning series See and Truth Be Told also get first looks at new seasons.

While not much can be discerned by the brief teaser, a snippet from The Morning Show hints at change for Jennifer Aniston‘s Alex Levy. “I’m begging you to come back to me,” Billy Crudup‘s Cory Ellison pleads as he shows up at her front door.

Could this mean that Alex no longer works for the show? Or is there something more to his begging that we don’t know? Only time will tell, but thankfully this Apple TV+ teaser gives viewers a lot to contemplate as they await the returns and arrivals of these upcoming titles.

Catch the preview below, and stay tuned for details regarding premiere dates and more.