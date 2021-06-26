‘No Sudden Move’: Steven Soderbergh Brings ‘Noir Hollywood Melodrama’ to HBO Max

A band of small-time crooks are drawn into a bigger mess than they ever could have imagined in Oscar-winning director Steven Soderbergh’s period thriller No Sudden Move.

“My intention was to make something that really felt like a noir Hollywood melodrama from the 1950s,” says Soderbergh, who relished the chance to play in the moody style without what he calls the “limitations” of old technology from the era.

Set in 1954 Detroit, the film stars Black Monday’s Don Cheadle, Escape at Dannemora’s Benicio Del Toro, and Succession’s Kieran Culkin as petty criminals hired to keep tabs on the family of a low-level auto exec (David Harbour).

But nothing is as it seems with this job, and soon the guys are in a race against time — as well as a shady cop (Jon Hamm) and two dueling crime lords (Ray Liotta and Bill Duke) — to find a mysterious document that could expose the dark side to one of America’s biggest businesses.

No Sudden Move, Movie Premiere, Thursday, July 1, HBO Max

