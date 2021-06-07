‘No Sudden Move’: All-Star Cast Play Small-Time Criminals in HBO Max Trailer (VIDEO)

HBO Max released a first look at its upcoming feature film No Sudden Move with a trailer and key art featuring the all-star cast.

Directed by Steven Soderbergh, the Warner Bros. Pictures production is set in 1954 Detroit and centers around a group of small-time criminals who are hired for a gig. The job is to steal a simple document but their plans go wrong in a big way.

As they search for the person who hired them and the main motivation behind it, the story will weave this group of characters through “all echelons of the race-torn” city which is rapidly changing. Set to premiere on the streaming platform on July 1, this first look highlights No Sudden Move‘s stacked cast of performers.

Taking the lead in the trailer are Don Cheadle and Benicio Del Toro who are joined by David Harbour, Jon Hamm, Amy Seimetz, Brendan Fraser, Kieran Culkin, Noah Jupe, Craig muMs Grant, Julia Fox, and Frankie Shaw with Ray Liotta and Bill Duke.

On the creative side of things, Ed Solomon wrote the screenplay, Casey Silver produced, and Julie M. Anderson executive produced the film. Catch the first look at No Sudden Move with the trailer below and don’t miss the film when it arrives later this summer on HBO Max.

No Sudden Move, Movie Premiere, Thursday, July 1, HBO Max