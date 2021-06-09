‘Loki’ on Disney+, CMT Music Awards, ‘Million’ and ‘Queen’ Finales, Fried Treats on Netflix

The mischievous Loki from the Marvel Cinematic Universe would be the first to agree it’s about time he got his own show (and it’s a good one). Nashville celebrates its own in the fan-voted CMT Awards. A Million Little Things ends its third season with a two-hour finale, while USA’s Queen of the South ends her reign for good. If you’re not hungry after watching Netflix’s Fresh, Fried & Crispy, check your pulse.

Loki

Series Premiere

“I am Loki of Asgard and I am burdened with glorious purpose.” So announces the God of Mischief, played as always with humorous zeal by Tom Hiddleston, who’s soon humbled—but is he really?—when taken into custody by the Time Variance Authority in this zippy series extension of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Owen Wilson is perfectly cast as Loki’s bemused handler as they investigate crimes against the sacred timeline or some such MacGuffin. The real joy, of course, is watching Loki in action, trying to gain the trust—but is he really?—of people who have every reason to watch their vulnerable backs.

CMT

CMT Music Awards

8/7c

Another week, another country music awards show. But CMT’s is billed as country’s only fan-voted ceremony, and it’s being beamed from Nashville to many of the channel’s ViacomCBS cable cousins. Kelsea Ballerini makes her debut as host alongside Kane Brown, who’s back for his second turn. They’ll perform, along with a roster including Chris Stapleton with H.E.R., rising star Ingrid Andress with JP Saxe, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, a Mickey Guyton duet with Gladys Knight, Chris Young, Lady A, Thomas Rhett and more.

ABC

A Million Little Things

Season Finale 10/9c

The third season of the soapy drama wraps with a busy two-hour finale, in which Sophie (Lizzy Greene) takes a big step in dealing with her creepy guitar teacher’s betrayal and Gary (James Roday Rodriguez) gets tough love from his ex, Maggie (Allison Miller), to help him face some hard truths about his relationships. On the marriage front, Eddie (David Giuntoli) fights for his family—we’re rooting for him—while Rome (Romany Malco) and Regina (Christina Moses) assess their future with some big moves.

USA

Queen of the South

Series Finale 10/9c

In the series finale, the saga of rags-to-riches drug queenpin Teresa Mendoza (Alice Braga) ends with members of her inner circle, including longtime sicario Pete Galvez (Hemky Madera), fighting off CIA contractor Devon Finch (Jamie Hector) and her former lieutenant, Boaz (Joseph T. Campos). Who will be left standing?

Inside Tuesday TV: