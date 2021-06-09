‘Loki’ on Disney+, CMT Music Awards, ‘Million’ and ‘Queen’ Finales, Fried Treats on Netflix
The mischievous Loki from the Marvel Cinematic Universe would be the first to agree it’s about time he got his own show (and it’s a good one). Nashville celebrates its own in the fan-voted CMT Awards. A Million Little Things ends its third season with a two-hour finale, while USA’s Queen of the South ends her reign for good. If you’re not hungry after watching Netflix’s Fresh, Fried & Crispy, check your pulse.
Loki
“I am Loki of Asgard and I am burdened with glorious purpose.” So announces the God of Mischief, played as always with humorous zeal by Tom Hiddleston, who’s soon humbled—but is he really?—when taken into custody by the Time Variance Authority in this zippy series extension of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Owen Wilson is perfectly cast as Loki’s bemused handler as they investigate crimes against the sacred timeline or some such MacGuffin. The real joy, of course, is watching Loki in action, trying to gain the trust—but is he really?—of people who have every reason to watch their vulnerable backs.
CMT Music Awards
Another week, another country music awards show. But CMT’s is billed as country’s only fan-voted ceremony, and it’s being beamed from Nashville to many of the channel’s ViacomCBS cable cousins. Kelsea Ballerini makes her debut as host alongside Kane Brown, who’s back for his second turn. They’ll perform, along with a roster including Chris Stapleton with H.E.R., rising star Ingrid Andress with JP Saxe, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, a Mickey Guyton duet with Gladys Knight, Chris Young, Lady A, Thomas Rhett and more.
A Million Little Things
The third season of the soapy drama wraps with a busy two-hour finale, in which Sophie (Lizzy Greene) takes a big step in dealing with her creepy guitar teacher’s betrayal and Gary (James Roday Rodriguez) gets tough love from his ex, Maggie (Allison Miller), to help him face some hard truths about his relationships. On the marriage front, Eddie (David Giuntoli) fights for his family—we’re rooting for him—while Rome (Romany Malco) and Regina (Christina Moses) assess their future with some big moves.
Queen of the South
In the series finale, the saga of rags-to-riches drug queenpin Teresa Mendoza (Alice Braga) ends with members of her inner circle, including longtime sicario Pete Galvez (Hemky Madera), fighting off CIA contractor Devon Finch (Jamie Hector) and her former lieutenant, Boaz (Joseph T. Campos). Who will be left standing?
Inside Tuesday TV:
- Fresh, Fried & Crispy (streaming on Netflix): YouTube food reviewer Daym Drops tempts our taste buds with a sumptuous culinary travelogue in which he travels from Birmingham (crispy pork chops) to Baltimore (jumbo lump crab cakes), with deep-fried Oreos in San Diego for good measure, to prove that just about everything kicks up a notch when fried.
- Also new to Netflix: Awake, an apocalyptic thriller starring Jane the Virgin’s Gina Rodriguez as a single mom and former soldier who goes into personal combat to protect her daughter, who may be the key to the future in a world that’s endangered when people lose the ability to sleep.
- Vanderpump Dogs (streaming on Peacock): We’ll forgive Real Housewife Lisa Vanderpump for participating in ABC’s ridiculous Pooch Perfect, if only because this new reality series spotlights her namesake West Hollywood foundation, a rescue center founded in 2016 that pampers its canine clients on the way to adoption in a forever home of their own.
- BET Presents The Encore (10/9c, BET and BET Her): Like a real-life version of Girls5Eva, this docuseries gathers nine R&B veterans from the 1990s and 2000s, including solo female artists and members of girl groups, to form a new supergroup. As they learn new music and choreography to record a new album and prepare a live show in only 30 days, do they still have what it takes?