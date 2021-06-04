Tom Hiddleston Explains Which ‘Loki’ Causes Mischief in Disney+ Series (VIDEO)

Talking multiple time lines is a staple of Marvel films and it’s a very important element of the new six-episode Disney+ series, Loki.

We saw Loki (played by Tom Hiddleston) get killed in 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War but then he appeared again in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame when several superhero characters traveled back in time and crossed paths him again.

Confused? Don’t be because when our Jim Halterman grabbed some time to talk with Hiddleston, who graces the current cover of TV Guide Magazine, he explained for us which Loki we’re seeing in the series and how important that ends up being in the new series.

“The audience broadly have a better perspective on Loki than Loki does,” the Brit actor told us. “The audience has seen the events of [Thor films] The Dark World and Ragnarok and Infinity War and Endgame. And this Loki is a Loki that doesn’t have any of that self awareness. He hasn’t been on this arc of redemption and catharsis.”

So once Loki is captured by TVA (Time Variance Authority) or stealing the Tesseract and disrupting various timelines, he’s forced to work with TVA agent Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson) to bring down a killer also disrupting the timelines.

During the conversation, Hiddleston also got the first look at his TV Guide Magazine cover, which landed on newsstands on Thursday. “What an honor, my goodness,” he says. “TV Guide is a staple…I’ve become really aware that it is a doorway into entertainment for so much of the [United States].”

Loki, Series Premiere, Wednesday, June 9, Disney+