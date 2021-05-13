2021 CMT Music Awards: Miranda Lambert, Kane Brown & More Nominees

CMT has unveiled its nominations for the highly-anticipated 2021 CMT Music Awards, which is country music’s only fan-vote awards show.

Hosted by Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown, the annual event will take place Wednesday, June 9 on CMT with a simulcast across other ViacomCBS networks including MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network, and TV Land. In order for your favorite artists to win, CMT encourages fans to cast their votes over at vote.cmt.com.

Leading the pack with the most accolades of the evening are Maren Morris and Miranda Lambert with four nominations each. Following not far behind with three nominations a piece are Kelsea Ballerini, Kane Brown, Little Big Time, and first-time nominee Mickey Guyton.

Plenty of other first-time nominees are being spotlighted with Guyton including Dylan Scott, Hailey Whitters, HARDY, Lainey Wilson, Margo Price, Nathaniel Rateliff, Niko Moon, Noah Cyrus, Parmalee, Ryan Hurd, Tyler Hubbard, and Willie Jones.

Performers and presenters for the event will be announced at a later date, so stay tuned. Below, see the full roundup of nominees for categories like Video of the Year among others.

Video of the Year

(*Note: After the first round of voting, this category will be whittled down to include five nominees which will be unveiled on June 1. A few days later following a second round of voting on June 8, fans will find out which artists are among the top three nominees.)

Carrie Underwood with John Legend – “Hallelujah”

Dierks Bentley – “Gone”

Elle King and Miranda Lambert – “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)”

Ingrid Andress – “Lady Like”

Kane Brown – “Worldwide Beautiful”

Keith Urban with P!nk – “One Too Many”

Kelsea Ballerini – “hole in the bottle”

Kenny Chesney – “Knowing You”

Maren Morris – “Better Than We Found It”

Mickey Guyton – “Heaven Down Here”

Miranda Lambert – “Settling Down”

Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris – “Chasing After You”

Sam Hunt – “Breaking Up Was Easy In The 90’s”

Willie Jones – “American Dream”

Female Video of the Year

Carly Pearce – “Next Girl”

Gabby Barrett – “The Good Ones”

Kelsea Ballerini – “hole in the bottle”

Maren Morris – “To Hell & Back”

Mickey Guyton – “Heaven Down Here”

Miranda Lambert – “Settling Down”

Male Video of the Year

Chris Stapleton – “Starting Over”

Darius Rucker – “Beers and Sunshine”

Kane Brown – “Worship You”

Luke Bryan – “Down To One”

Luke Combs – “Lovin’ On You”

Thomas Rhett – “What’s Your Country Song”

Duo/Group Video of the Year

Brothers Osborne – “All Night”

Lady A – “Like A Lady”

Little Big Town – “Wine, Beer, Whiskey”

Old Dominion – “Never Be Sorry”

Parmalee and Blanco Brown – “Just The Way”

Runaway June – “We Were Rich”

Breakthrough Video fo the Year

Dylan Scott – “Nobody”

Hailey Whitters feat. Little Big Town – “Fillin’ My Cup”

HARDY – “Give Heaven Some Hell”

Lainey Wilson – “Things a Man Oughta Know”

Mickey Guyton – “Black Like Me”

Niko Moon – “GOOD TIME (Ride Along Video)”

Collaborative Video of the Year

Carrie Underwood with John Legend – “Hallelujah”

Chris Young and Kane Brown – “Famous Friends”

Elle King and Miranda Lambert – “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)”

Keith Urban with P!nk – “One Too Many”

Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris – “Chasing After You”

Tim McGraw and Tyler Hubbard – “Undivided”

CMT Performance of the Year

From the 2020 CMT Music Awards – Brooks & Dunn and Luke Combs “1, 2 Many”

From the 2020 CMT Music Awards – Dan + Shay “I Should Probably Go To Bed”

From the 2020 CMT Music Awards – Jimmie Allen and Noah Cyrus “This Is Us”

From the 2020 CMT Music Awards – Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey “The Other Girl”

From the 2020 CMT Music Awards – Little Big Town “Wine, Beer, Whiskey”

From CMT Crossroads – Nathaniel Rateliff and Margo Price “Twinkle Twinkle”

2021 CMT Music Awards, Wednesday, June 9, 8/7c, CMT (MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network, and TV Land)