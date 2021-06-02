First Look: Apple TV+’s ‘Schmigadoon!’ Is ‘a Love Letter to Golden Age Musicals’

A feel-good summer show never sounded so good — literally.

In the six-part musical comedy Schmigadoon! (July 16, Apple TV+), a couple (Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key) go on a hike to reconnect and end up crossing a bridge into a mystical land of song and dance that only those who have found true love can leave. Stuck in Schmigadoon, they find other suitors, like a farmer’s daughter (Dove Cameron, above, with Key) and a carnival ride operator (Tony nominee Aaron Tveit).

“It’s a love letter to Golden Age musicals,” says cocreator Cinco Paul (Despicable Me), who wrote the original tunes sung live on set.

And if you can’t spot the nods to Brigadoon, Oklahoma! or Carousel? “Keegan’s character hates musicals. He’s [your] way in!”

Schmigadoon!, Premiere, Friday, July 16, Apple TV+