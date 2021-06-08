Disney Park Docuseries ‘Behind The Attraction’ Lands on Disney+ in July

Disney+ will give viewers an exciting behind-the-scenes look at some of Disney Parks and Resorts’ most beloved attractions and destinations in the upcoming Behind the Attraction.

All 10 episodes of the new docuseries will premiere on the streamer on July 16 and will be narrated by Criminal Minds alum Paget Brewster. Some of the classic rides that will be focused on in the program include Jungle Cruise, Haunted Mansion, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, Space Mountain, and “it’s a small world.”

There will also be episodes dedicated to the iconic Disneyland Hotel and the Hall of Presidents attraction and how they came to be. Another episode will look at the various Disney park castles, where fans will learn how Disney Imagineers designed and built them. And there will also be an episode that takes a deep dive into the park’s intricate transportation system of trains, trams and monorails.

With the use of archival and never-before-seen footage and photographs, Behind the Attraction explores the Disney Park’s rich history and how the various attractions were developed and refined over the years as new ideas came to light and technology evolved. Alongside rare interviews with Walt Disney, the show features exclusive interviews with Disney Legends and many Imagineers of past and present, including Bob Weis, Jeanette Lomboy, Kim Irvine, Scott Trowbridge, Tom Fitzgerald, Scot Drake, Carmen Smith, Joe Rohde, and more.

Disney lovers should expect some juicy secrets and unheard stories, including how the Haunted Mansion was filled with 999 happy haunts, how the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror transformed into Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT!, and why Space Mountain took so long to launch.

Behind the Attraction launches in celebration of the July 30 release of the Disney feature film Jungle Cruise, which was inspired by the Disney Parks attraction that debuted in 1955 with the opening of Disneyland park.

Behind the Attraction, premieres July 16, Disney+