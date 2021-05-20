‘Hocus Pocus 2’ to Debut on Disney+ in 2022 With the Original Cast

They put a spell on you and now they’re back! The Sanderson Sisters are returning to your TVs with the live-action comedy Hocus Pocus 2.

The original sequel film will officially debut on Disney+ in 2022 with Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy returning to reprise their roles as the witches Winifred, Sarah, and Mary Sanderson. Hocus Pocus 2 will premiere nearly 30 years after the original movie which debuted in 1993.

In this follow-up to the Halloween cult classic, three young women accidentally bring the Sanderson Sisters back to modern-day Salem and will have to find a way to stop the child-hungry witches from wreaking more havoc on the world.

Production is slated to begin this fall under the direction of Anne Fletcher who is taking over directing responsibilities from friend and colleague Adam Shankman. Instead, Shankman is currently helming the Enchanted sequel with Amy Adams, Disenchanted, but will remain a creative force as an executive producer on Hocus Pocus 2.

“Now more than ever, people need to laugh. We should be laughing every day, and there is so much fun to be had with these three unbelievable women playing delicious characters from such a beloved film,” says director Anne Fletcher. “I am so grateful to be able to play a part in bringing these witches back to life, and to be working with my friends at Disney again makes it all the more special. This is a movie for everyone, from the fans who grew up with the first film to the next generation of viewers, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Joining Shankman as executive producers are Ralph Winter and David Kirschner who will work with producer Lynn Harris and co-producer Steven Haft.

Following the directing shakeup, Shankman says, “As heartbroken as I am that I won’t be able to direct my friends Bette, Sarah Jessica, and Kathy in what is sure to be nothing short of a major event for Disney+ due to scheduling conflicts, I couldn’t be more pleased to be handing over the reins to Anne, who has brought so much laughter and joy into people’s lives with her previous work.”

Stay tuned for Hocus Pocus 2 updates as Disney+ looks ahead to production and catch up with original film on the streaming platform now.

Hocus Pocus 2, Coming 2022, Disney+