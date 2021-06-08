MTV Video Music Awards Returning To New York City on 9/11 Anniversary Weekend

The MTV Video Music Awards will be one of the first fan-filled awards shows since the pandemic as the ceremony airs live from the Barclays Center in New York City on Sunday, September 12.

In accordance with state and local officials, the star-studded event aims to safely bring together music fans from around the globe for an epic night that will feature performances from the biggest names in music. The show will put the health and safety of its artists, fans and staff first, strictly following the Barclays Center’s current COVID-19 protocols. Any additional protocols will be announced closer to the event.

The 2020 VMAs were originally scheduled for the Barclays Center in August last year but had to be canceled due to the pandemic. Instead, the ceremony took place in an outdoor format across the city; the majority of the performances were pre-recorded either in New York City or on studio sets with an NYC backdrop for those unable to travel. The Weeknd was among the big winners last time and is expected to be heavily nominated this year too.

This year will be the first time the VMAs have returned to the Barclays Center since 2013. MTV is joining forces with 9/11 Day, the nonprofit organization that leads the federally recognized September 11 National Day of Service and Remembrance. A series of service-oriented activities will occur during the week leading up to the VMAs, promoting awareness and positive action in observance of the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

The connection between MTV and members of the 9/11 community dates back almost two decades to the Concert for New York City, which took place at Madison Square Garden on October 20, 2001. This year’s events aim to encourage participation in various acts of charitable service across the country on September 11 to honor the lives lost, their families, those injured, and those who rose in service in response to the attacks.

There is no word yet on who will be performing at the ceremony. Last year’s event saw performances from The Weeknd, Miley Cyrus, The Black Eyed Peas, Ariana Grande, and Lady Gaga, who stole the show with multiple outfit changes throughout the night. Gaga was also the most awarded act of the night, taking home five awards, including the inaugural MTV Tricon Award for achievements in three or more fields of entertainment.

MTV will broadcast the VMAs across its linear and digital platforms in more than 175 countries and territories.