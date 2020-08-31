Lady Gaga's Fashion & More Buzzy Moments From the 2020 MTV VMAs

The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards took place Sunday, August 30, giving viewers plenty to talk about as the annual ceremony took on an unprecedented socially-distanced format.

Despite being advertised as live, it was many of the night's performances and acceptance speeches were pre-taped. Of course, this new format may have allowed for any major blunders to be edited out, but it still left viewers with some memorable acceptance speeches, fashion choices, and more to appreciate.

Below, we're breaking down some of the evening's most talked-about moments, from Lady Gaga's revolving door of ensembles to The Weeknd's social activism vis his acceptance speeches.

Lady Gaga's Rotating Outfits

The televised ceremony took place over only two hours but Lady Gaga managed to fit in multiple outfit changes, both for her performance alongside Ariana Grande and to accept her Tricon Award. Considering the safety measures surrounding COVID-19, Gaga also wore different masks coordinated to each look. This is how you trend!

The Weeknd's Acceptance Speeches

.@theweeknd showing his support towards the BLM movement and justice for Breonna Taylor & Jacob Blake in his #VMAs speech was powerful and inspiring. Thank you, Abel pic.twitter.com/pEk5FDkf6A — ROMAN IS UNIVERSAL CHAMPION | fan acc (@xReigningEmpire) August 31, 2020

The Weeknd took home two moon men for Video of the Year and Best R&B video, but he didn't take a celebratory tone in his acceptance speeches. Instead, he called for justice in the cases of Jacob Blake and Breonna Taylor.

Miley's Wrecking Ball Moment

MILEY PULLING A NEW WRECKING BALL MOMENT, OH BJTCH!! #VMAs pic.twitter.com/XZQBiSeghu — J (@enigmaloop) August 31, 2020

During Miley Cyrus's performance of "Midnight Sky," the singer sat on a giant disco ball, reminding viewers of her 2013 music video for "Wrecking Ball." The performer's appearances at the awards show have always stirred up a buzz and 2020 was no different.

Miley performing “Midnight Sky” at the #VMAs THIS IS THE COLLAPSE. THE WRECKING BALL pic.twitter.com/Mo0laeasyB — Miley Smiler News (@MileySmilerNews) August 31, 2020

Lady Gaga and Ariana's Masked Performance

Considering health and safety protocols, social distancing was key to bringing most performances together, but in Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande's live rendition of "Rain On Me," the ladies both donned masks to sing. Their accessories certainly got viewers' attention.

The Black Eyed Peas' Wardrobe

The Black Eyed Peas closed the show, but it wasn't former member Fergie's absence that had people talking. Instead, it was the light-up underwear its male performers appeared to be sporting under their pants that had some fans confused. But should they expect anything less from the VMAs? It's always best to expect the unexpected with this wild awards ceremony.