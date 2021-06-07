Phoebe Dynevor Dishes on What to Expect From ‘Bridgerton’ Season 2

Phoebe Dynevor is opening up about what to expect from the second season of Bridgerton as she transitions from leading lady to supporting star.

Speaking to The Wrap, Dynevor, who plays Daphne Bridgerton in the popular Netflix series, shared her insights on where the show is heading now that focus shifts from her character’s romance with Regé-Jean Page‘s Simon Basset (who will not be returning at all for Season 2). “It’s definitely different,” she said. “And I’ve said it before, but I think the fans who have read the books and know the books are aware that every season will focus on a different sibling’s journey.”

Bridgerton, created by Chris Van Dusen and produced by Shonda Rhimes, is based on a series of novels by Julia Quinn and is set in the competitive world of Regency-era London. Each book revolves around a different Bridgerton sibling and the TV adaptation is set to follow the same formula, which Dynevor says might come as a surprise for those not familiar with the source material.

“It might be a little bit more of a — not shock, but like a surprise for the fans that love Daphne and Simon’s story so much,” she stated. “But I think that’s honestly the joy of the show in the long-term, getting to see these different love stories play out.”

The upcoming season, which is currently in production in the U.K., will follow the eldest Bridgerton son, Anthony (Jonathan Bailey), and his romance with a new character, Kate Sharma (set to be played by Sex Education‘s Simone Ashley). Focus is then expected to move on to Daphne’s other brothers Benedict (Luke Thompson) and Colin (Luke Netwon) in Seasons 3 and 4, which Netflix has already picked up.

“No two seasons will be the same and they’ll have a different excitement,” Dynevor said. “And I think every season is just going to be really different and magical in its own way. And that’s honestly what I think is so brilliant about what Shonda and Chris [Van Dusen] have created.”

In terms of how the show will work around Simon’s absence, Dynevor explained, “I think he’ll definitely be referred to a lot. I think we’ll see the baby. And we’ll just focus more on her relationship with the Bridgerton Family.”

Bridgerton, Season 1, Streaming now, Netflix