Rupert Evans Joins ‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 as the Family Patriarch

Charmed star Rupert Evans is joining the cast of Netflix’s Bridgerton for Season 2 as the family patriarch Edmund Bridgerton.

Evans will play the Bridgerton siblings’ late father Edmund, presumably in flashbacks, as the character is dead in the show’s present day. Edmund is described as a loving and devoted husband to Violet Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmell), whose relationship gave them eight children. He is also an endlessly patient and kind father who is particularly focused on guiding his eldest son Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) through life.

While perhaps best known for his role as Harry Greenwood in The CW’s reboot of Charmed, Evans also stars in the Amazon series The Man in the High Castle. He’s also previously appeared in the BBC drama The Village and Agatha Christie’s Poirot.

Evans joins Sex Education star Simone Ashley, who was previously announced to be playing Kate Sharma in Season 2 of the Regency-era drama. Also featuring in the second season are Charithra Chandran as Edwina Sharma, Rupert Young as Jack, Shelley Conn as Mary Sharma, and Calam Lynch as Theo Sharpe.

The second season will follow Julia Quinn’s novel series and focus on Anthony’s search for a bride, with the aforementioned Ashley playing his lead love interest. Production on the series is currently underway in London. Creator Chris Van Dusen serves as showrunner; he also executive produces alongside Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers.

Bridgerton has already been renewed for a third and fourth season, with Jess Brownell taking over as showrunner. And it was recently announced that Netflix and Shondaland are planning a spinoff series based on Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel), the reimagined and beloved character who captivated audiences in Bridgerton’s first season.

“Shonda and her team are thoughtfully building out the Bridgerton universe so they can keep delivering for the fans with the same quality and style they love,” said Netflix head of global TV Bela Bajaria. “And by planning and prepping all the upcoming seasons now, we also hope to keep up a pace that will keep even the most insatiable viewers totally fulfilled.”