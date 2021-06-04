Judy Greer Joins HBO Watergate Drama ‘The White House Plumbers’

HBO is diving into the Watergate scandal in a new five-part series and has tapped Judy Greer to star alongside Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux.

The White House Plumbers focuses on President Nixon’s own Watergate orchestrators E. Howard Hunt (Harrelson) and G. Gordon Liddy (Theroux) and how they managed to topple the administration they were sworn to protect. The series is created and written by Alex Gregory and Peter Huyck (Veep) and based on the book Integrity by Egil “Bud” Krogh and Matthew Krogh as well as public records.

Greer is set to play G. Gordon Liddy’s unflappable wife Fran Liddy in the upcoming series. Fran is said to have a misplaced faith in her husband’s intelligence and abilities. Hunt’s wife, Dorothy Hunt, will be played by Game of Thrones album Lena Headey.

This is the second political drama Greer has signed on to in recent months. In February, it was announced that the veteran character actress would be replacing Pamela Adlon in Showtime’s anthology series The First Lady, where she will play Betty Ford’s (Michelle Pfeiffer) trusted confidante and social secretary, Nancy Howe.

Greer has starred in numerous films and TV shows throughout her career, gaining recognition in the early 2000s in rom-coms such as What Women Want (2000), 13 Going on 30 (2004), and 27 Dresses (2008). She’s also had recurring roles in sitcoms like Arrested Development, The Big Bang Theory, and Two and a Half Men and has voiced Cheryl Tunt in the FXX animated series Archer since 2009.

The White House Plumbers also stars Kiernan Shipka (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Rich Sommer (Mad Men), Yul Vazquez (The Outsider), Kim Coates (Sons of Anarchy), David Krumholtz (The Deuce), Liam James (Psych), and Domhnall Gleeson (Frank of Ireland). Veep showrunner David Mandel directs and also serves as executive producer alongside Frank Rich, Gregory, and Huyck. Ruben Fleischer and David Bernad’s The District produces.

Production is currently underway.