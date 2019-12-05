HBO's 'The White House Plumbers' Taps Woody Harrelson & Justin Theroux

HBO has greenlit a new limited series starring Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux.

The title, The White House Plumbers, revisits the American political scandal surrounding Richard Nixon's impeachment. According to Deadline, the series will be presented in five-parts and hails from Veep's executive producers, Alex Gregory, Peter Huyck, David Mandel and Frank Rich.

Together with The District's Ruben Fleischer and David Bernad, they'll use public records along with the book Integrity by Egil "Bud" Krogh and Matthew Krogh. Following the true story of how Nixon's own Watergate orchestrators E. Howard Hunt (Harrelson) and G. Gordon Liddy (Theroux) managed to topple the administration they were trying to protect.

Harrelson and Theroux executive produce with Gregory, Huyck, and Mandel, alongside Fleischer and Bernad for The District, and Rich, who has a deal at HBO and exec produces the network’s buzzy drama Succession. Paul Lee and Nne Ebong executive produce for wiip.

This project is a return to HBO for both actors, who appeared in True Detective and The Leftovers.

"We're excited to bring together such a talented team to take on this fascinating look at the internal machinations that brought down the Nixon White House," HBO's programming president Casey Bloys said in a statement. "We're especially happy to welcome both Woody and Justin back to HBO and are looking forward to getting started."

Hunt and Liddy were CIA officers and members of the Nixon administration's team of "plumbers." The men helped carry out the Watergate burglaries which ultimately caused Nixon's political demise.

No word on a release date has been made at this time.

The White House Plumbers, TBA, HBO