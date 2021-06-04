‘Killing Eve’ Star Edward Bluemel Joins Cast Of Netflix Jane Austen Movie ‘Persuasion’

Killing Eve star Edward Bluemel has joined the cast of Netflix’s upcoming Jane Austen movie Persuasion along with Lydia Rose Bewley (The Inbetweeners) and Yolanda Kettle (Marcella).

The streamer has partnered with MRC Film for the adaptation that stars Dakota Johnson in the lead role. Adapted for screen by Ron Bass and Alice Victoria Winslow, the movie’s cast also includes Henry Golding, Suki Waterhouse, Cosmo Jarvis (Peaky Blinders), and Richard E. Grant.

Based on the classic Jane Austen novel, Persuasion follows Anne Elliot (Johnson), an unconforming woman with modern sensibilities living with her snobby family on the brink of bankruptcy. Anne receives a second chance at love when Frederick Wentworth (Jarvis) — the man she was once persuaded to reject — crashes back into her life. She must choose between putting the past behind her or listening to her heart.

The film is the directorial debut from Carrie Cracknell, who directed 2019’s critically acclaimed Broadway play Sea Wall/A Life, which earned its stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Sturridge Tony nominations.

Bluemel most recently played the Arch Songster in Peacock’s original series Brave New World and continues to have a lead role in Sky Production’s A Discovery of Witches, which airs on AMC and BBC America in the U.S. However, he’s perhaps best known for his role in Killing Eve as Hugo, the wealthy Oxford graduate who joins Eve’s (Sandra Oh) team at MI6 in Season 2.

Bewley is most known for her performances in The Inbetweeners movies and has starred in several British sitcoms, including Plebs, Drifters, and I Live With Models. Meanwhile, Kettle recently appeared in the BBC/PBS thriller Roadkill and has previously starred in Netflix’s The Crown and British “Nordic”-noir detective series Marcella.

Rounding out the cast is Nikki Amuka-Bird (The Laundromat), Ben Bailey Smith – aka rapper Doc Brown (The Split), Izuka Hoyle (The Outpost), Mia McKenna-Bruce (Get Even) and Nia Towle (The Hollow).

Production on Persuasion is now underway in the UK. A release date has not yet been announced.