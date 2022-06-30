What’s Coming & Going From Netflix in July 2022

Netflix is keeping things cool this July with plenty of exciting titles heading to the streamer this summer. Whether it’s new movies, fresh shows, or returning favorites, there’s something for everyone.

Among the buzziest titles heading to the platform is Volume 2 of Stranger Things 4, the highly-anticipated Resident Evil, The Gray Man with Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, and more, along with the fourth season of Virgin River. Plus, keep an eye out for cooky comedy Boo, Bitch, and the Dakota Johnson-led Jane Austen adaptation, Persuasion.

Below, we’re rounding up everything that’s coming and going from the streamer this July.

Available This Month on Netflix:

July TBA



Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Masaba Masaba: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

July 1

Stranger Things 4: Volume 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

A Call to Spy

Big Daddy

Blue Jasmine

Boogie Nights

Catch Me If You Can

Deliverance

Falls Around Her

Final Score

GoodFellas

I Am Legend

Insidious

LOL

Mean Girls

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

Natural Born Killers

Old School

Police Academy

Semi-Pro

Seven

Snatch

The Dark Knight Rises

The Dirty Dozen

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Talented Mr. Ripley

The Terminal

Vampires

Wyatt Earp

Zero Dark Thirty

July 3

Blair Witch (2016)

July 4

Leave No Trace

July 6

Control Z: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

Girl in the Picture — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between — NETFLIX FILM

King of Stonks — NETFLIX SERIES

Uncle from Another World — NETFLIX ANIME

July 7



The Flash: Season 8

Karma’s World: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

VINLAND SAGA: Season 1

July 8

Boo, Bitch — NETFLIX SERIES

Capitani: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Dangerous Liaisons — NETFLIX FILM

How to Build a Sex Room — NETFLIX SERIES

INcantation — NETFLIX FILM

Jewel — NETFLIX FILM

The Longest Night — NETFLIX SERIES

Ranveer vs. Wild with Bear Grylls — NETFLIX FILM

The Sea Beast — NETFLIX FILM

July 10

12 Strong

July 11

For Jojo — NETFLIX FILM

Valley of the Dead — NETFLIX FILM

July 12

Bill Burr: Live at Red Rocks — NETFLIX COMEDY

How to Change Your Mind — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

My Daughter’s Killer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

July 13

Big Timber: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

D.B. Cooper: Where Are You? — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Hurts Like Hell — NETFLIX SERIES

Never Stop Dreaming: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Sintonia: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

Under the Amalfi Sun — NETFLIX FILM

July 14

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight — NETFLIX FAMILY

Resident Evil — NETFLIX SERIES

July 15

Alba — NETFLIX SERIES

Country Queen — NETFLIX SERIES

Farzar — NETFLIX SERIES

Love Goals (Jaadugar) — NETFLIX FILM

Mom, Don’t Do That! — NETFLIX SERIES

Persuasion — NETFLIX FILM

Remarriage & Desires — NETFLIX SERIES

July 18

Live is Life — NETFLIX FILM

My Little Pony: A New Generation: Sing-Along — NETFLIX FAMILY

StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing: Collection 2: Learn to Read — NETFLIX FAMILY

Too Old for Fairy Tales — NETFLIX FILM

July 19

David A. Arnold: It Ain’t For the Weak — NETFLIX COMEDY

July 20

Bad Exorcist: Seasons 1-2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Virgin River: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES

July 21

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 5 — NETFLIX FAMILY

July 22

Blown Away: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Gray Man — NETFLIX FILM

ONE PIECE: New Episodes

July 25

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 5 — NETFLIX FAMILY

July 26

August: Osage County

DI4RIES — NETFLIX SERIES

Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl

Street Food: USA — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

July 27

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES

Dream Home Makeover: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Most Hated Man on the Internet — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Pipa — NETFLIX FILM

Rebelde: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

July 28

A Cut Above — NETFLIX FILM

Another Self — NETFLIX SERIES

Keep Breathing — NETFLIX SERIES

Oggy and the Cockroaches: Next Generation — NETFLIX FAMILY

July 29

The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Case Closed: Zero’s Tea Time — NETFLIX ANIME

The Entitled — NETFLIX FILM

Fanatico — NETFLIX SERIES

Purple Hearts — NETFLIX FILM

Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series — NETFLIX FAMILY

Uncoupled — NETFLIX SERIES

July 31

The Wretched

Leaving This Month:

The Social Network

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine: Seasons 1-7

We Have Always Lived in the Castle

Brick Mansions

Home Again

Midnight Sun

The Strangers: Prey at Night

The Brave

Radium Girls

Annabelle: Creation

Chicago Med: Seasons 1-5

Django Unchained

Banana Split

21

30 Rock: Seasons 1-7

The Edge of Seventeen

Forrest Gump

Friday the 13th

The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia

Lean on Me

Little Women

Love Actually

My Girl

Poms

Texas Chainsaw 3D

You’ve Got Mail