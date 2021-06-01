Netflix Sets ‘Atypical’ Final Season Premiere Date & Unveils First Look

Netflix is preparing to bid its Peabody Award-nominated comedy Atypical farewell as the family series returns for its fourth and final season.

All ten episodes of Season 4 will be available beginning Friday, July 9 on the streamer, kicking off the final chapter of Sam Gardner (Keir Gilchrist) and his family’s endearing story. The series, which debuted in 2017, follows the day-to-day lives of Sam, a young man on the autism spectrum.

Each season has focused on Sam’s search for love and independence which has grown over time tracking his days in high school to the beginning of his college years. In the fourth season, each character faces challenges they never expected or anticipated and Sam sets his sights on a nearly impossible goal.

Created by showrunner Robia Rashid, the series stars Jennifer Jason Leigh as Sam’s mother Elsa, Michael Rapaport as his father Doug, and Brigette Lundy-Paine as his sister Casey. Also featuring in Season 4 are Amy Okuda, Jenna Boyd, Graham Rogers, Fivel Stewart, Nik Dodani, Tal Anderson, Dominique Brown, Naomi Rubin, Kimia Behpoornia, and returning guest star Sara Gilbert, among others.

The half-hour comedy is executive produced by Rashid, Mary Rohlich, and Seth Gordon. Season 4 filmed in and around Los Angeles, California despite the show’s Connecticut setting. Catch your first look at the Gardner family’s return in the images, above, as the beginning of the end for Atypical arrives.

Atypical, Season 4 Premiere, Friday, July 9, Netflix