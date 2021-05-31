Fox’s ‘HouseBroken’ Toon, Remembering the Tulsa Massacre, Gordon Ramsay’s Double Duty, NBC’s ‘Ninja’ and ‘Small Fortune,’ ‘The Good Doctor’ Mission Abroad

TV isn’t taking the Memorial Day holiday off. Fox launches a sharp new animated comedy and the 20th edition of Hell’s Kitchen with its youngest cast. (The host is also back with a new season of National Geographic’s Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted.) Multiple networks commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre with documentary and news specials. NBC doubles down on competition games with a 13th season of American Ninja Warrior and the new Small Fortune. The Good Doctor wraps its fourth season with a two-part mission to Guatemala.

HouseBroken

Series Premiere 9/8c

This droll new animated satire deserves to find its place among the network’s “Animation Domination” hits. Until then, it’s raining cats and dogs and assorted other quirky anthropomorphic animals on Mondays, alongside Duncanville (9:30/8:30c). Friends alum Lisa Kudrow leads an exceptional voice cast as the pert poodle Honey, who leads regular group-therapy sessions for a neurotic neighborhood flock in her owner’s living room. Mourning the loss of a mentor, Honey seeks a replacement (“Who could benefit from some therapy but also not scoot on Jill’s rug?”), but it won’t be easy to appease the likes of Elsa (Clea DuVall), an easily triggered Corgi; Tabitha (Catastrophe’s Sharon Morgan), a haughty Persian cat; Shel (Will Forte), a randy tortoise; or Max (Veep’s Tony Hale), a name-dropping pot-bellied pig with a celebrity owner. Honey lives with the vulgar St. Bernard, Chief (the hilarious Nat Faxon), a lumbering Id of a beast, but she is strangely drawn to the studly Coyote (Atlanta’s Brian Tyree Henry) who’s haunting the environs.

National Geographic

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted

Season Premiere 9/8c

The ubiquitous chef and Ironman athlete is once again all over TV. He launches a third season of his travelogue, in which he travels around the globe, risking his neck with grueling physical challenges in local terrains while rewarding his taste buds with regional food specialties. Stops along the way include Texas, Portugal, Croatia, Puerto Rico, Iceland, Mexico, the Smoky Mountains and Maine. Ramsey’s also back on his home base of Fox for a special season of his most famous franchise, when 18 fledgling chefs (all 23 or younger) join him in Las Vegas to try—and often fail—to impress the demanding chef in the 20th round of the newly dubbed Hell’s Kitchen: Young Guns (8/7c).

Breaking Bobby Bones

Series Premiere 10/9c

Another familiar face comes to National Geographic for wide-ranging adventures, when the irrepressible country DJ, Dancing with the Stars winner and American Idol mentor travels the U.S. to sample the extreme ways Americans work and play. His first challenges in back-to-back episodes include cleaning the glass floor of the Grand Canyon’s Skywalk bridge and dismantling a school bus for scraps.

NBC

Small Fortune

Series Premiere 10/9c

If it’s true that good things come in small packages, this stunt-driven game show (yet another adaptation of a British format) could be a hit. The high concept: players work with miniaturized items in big-money challenges testing their hand-eye coordination and their nerves. As the excitable host, comedian Lil Rel Howery, puts it: “Tiny game, big decisions.” If they practice more than once, it can take thousands of dollars out of their bank. (Sample game: Stacking mini-soda cans in 30 seconds in a miniature supermarket.) The final challenge is an all-or-nothing “Big Little Heist” in which all three players work together to take their money and run—or walk away empty-handed.

ABC

The Good Doctor

Season Finale 10/9c

In the first of a two-part season finale, the good doctors of St. Bonaventure head way south to Guatemala on a surgical mission, but face difficult choices about who will get one of the limited numbers of surgeries they can perform. Shaun (Freddie Highmore) thrives in this environment, while Lea (Paige Spara) continues to struggle after their miscarriage when she’s surrounded by families who remind her of what they’ve lost. And could there be a new love interest for Dr. Audrey Lim (Christina Chang) in the Mexican team leader (Osvaldo Benavides)?

PBS

Tulsa: The Fire and the Forgotten

Documentary Premiere 9/8c

A 90-minute documentary, reported by The Washington Post’s DeNeen L. Brown and narrated by NPR’s Michel Martin, is one of several reflecting on the race massacre that 100 years ago today destroyed the prosperous Black neighborhood of Greenwood, once considered the “Black Wall Street.” An estimated 100-300 residents died, with thousands more left homeless, and the perpetrators were never brought to justice as the horrific details were largely covered up for decades. Brown interviews descendants who are demanding reparations while efforts continue to find and memorialize the many bodies left in unmarked mass graves.

More Shows Marking Tulsa Anniversary:

Dreamland: The Burning of Black Wall Street (9/8c, CNN): A cinematic exploration of the atrocity and its aftermath blends archival footage, diary entries, animation and narrated letters with an original score.

(9/8c, CNN): A cinematic exploration of the atrocity and its aftermath blends archival footage, diary entries, animation and narrated letters with an original score. Tulsa 1921: An American Tragedy (10/9c, CBS and streaming on Paramount+): CBS This Morning co-host Gayle King leads this report, which features first-person storytelling by 17 survivors, descendants, historians and thought leaders. The special will also be shown Tuesday on cable’s Smithsonian Channel (10/9c) and BET (11/10c).

Inside Monday TV: