Natalie Portman, Lupita Nyong’o to Star in ‘Lady in the Lake’ Limited Series at Apple TV+
Oscar winners Natalie Portman and Lupita Nyong’o are teaming up to star in an Apple TV+’s limited-series adaptation, Lady in the Lake.
It will be Portman’s first time on a television series. Nyong’o, who was to appear in the recently scrapped Americanah at HBO Max (reportedly due to her having to pull out) has appeared in TV series including the animated Star Wars: Force of Destiny (as a the voice of Maz Kanata).
Lady in the Lake is an adaptation of Laura Lippman’s New York Times best-selling novel of the same name. In takes place in Baltimore in the 1960s, where an unsolved murder pushes housewife and mother, Maddie Schwartz (Portman) to reinvent her life as an investigative journalist. She, in turn, gets caught up in a conflict with Black activist and hard-working mother Cleo Sherwood (Nyong’o).
The story was inspired by two real-life disappearances of two young women — one Black, one white — in 1960s Baltimore, Lippman told NPR back in 2019: “When I decided to write a novel set in the ’60s, I very much wanted to look at these two different deaths, and how differently they had been portrayed in media.”
The series will be co-written by Honey Boy director Alma Har-el and Dre Ryan (The Man in the High Castle). Executive Producers are Nathan Ross and Marc Vallee, whose most recent success was HBO series Big Little Lies.