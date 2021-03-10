Natalie Portman, Lupita Nyong’o to Star in ‘Lady in the Lake’ Limited Series at Apple TV+

Oscar winners Natalie Portman and Lupita Nyong’o are teaming up to star in an Apple TV+’s limited-series adaptation, Lady in the Lake.

It will be Portman’s first time on a television series. Nyong’o, who was to appear in the recently scrapped Americanah at HBO Max (reportedly due to her having to pull out) has appeared in TV series including the animated Star Wars: Force of Destiny (as a the voice of Maz Kanata).