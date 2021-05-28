Lisa Kudrow & Clea DuVall on Finding Their Inner Bark for ‘HouseBroken’ (VIDEO)

Are you ready for the dog days of summer? Fox is debuting its bark-tastic new animated sitcom, HouseBroken, this Memorial Day.

The series follows a group of pets who are all a part of a therapy group run by poodle Honey (voiced by Friends’ Lisa Kudrow). The eclectic group of critters includes a pushy corgi named Elsa (Clea DuVall), sexually-awakened turtle Shel (Will Forte), Persian cat Tabitha (Sharon Horgan), and the starstruck potbellied pig, Max (Tony Hale), among others.

DuVall, also an executive producer says the initial idea for the series was sparked from wanting to please her own unhappy cat at home. “I started thinking about, what if we were able to go to therapy together? What would she talk about?” DuVall asks during TV Insider’s video interview, above.

Kudrow’s Honey, while also running the group’s therapy sessions, is the main focus of the series. Honey will deal with neighborhood coyotes, bad haircuts, and of course, her messy housemate, Saint Bernard Chief (Nat Faxon). Was voicing a dog versus a human character a seamless process? Kudrow admits, with a laugh: “I kind of stupidly paid attention to my dog and tried to imitate her growling and barking and all of that, which I still can’t do convincingly.”

