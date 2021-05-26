Chris Noth Officially Returning as Mr. Big for ‘Sex and the City’ Revival Series

Mr. Big will live to see another day in the Sex and the City universe as Chris Noth officially joins the revival series And Just Like That… at HBO Max.

The streamer unveiled the news just days after it was announced that Sara Ramírez would join the project as Che Diaz, the show’s first non-binary queer character. Noth has been part of the show’s universe since the very beginning as he made his first appearance in the first season’s second episode, “Models and Mortals” in 1998.

Noth’s character is the great love of Carrie Bradshaw’s (Sarah Jessica Parker) life and has since made appearances in the two films that followed the HBO original series’ run. The last time fans saw Mr. Big, he and Carrie were spending married life in New York City.

“I’m thrilled to be working with Chris again on And Just Like That… How could we ever do a new chapter of the Sex and the City story without our Mr. Big?” executive producer Michael Patrick King said in a statement released to the press.

The limited revival series that will stream on HBO Max will feature Carrie, Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) as they navigate life and friendship in their fifties. Production on the ten-episode half-hour series is scheduled to begin in New York this summer.

As previously announced, Kim Cattrall will not return to reprise her role as Samantha Jones. Stay tuned for additional casting news as the project gets underway.

And Just Like That…, TBA, HBO Max