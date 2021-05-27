‘Friends’ Reunion, iHeartRadio Music Awards, New ‘Rugrats,’ Red Nose Day Hits the Wall

Friends fans have waited 17 years for the cast to get back together, and their emotional reunion is TV nostalgia at its friendliest. Elton John gets Icon treatment at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. The classic Rugrats cartoon returns in CG form, but the kids themselves haven’t changed. NBC limits its Red Nose Day celebration in prime time to a special episode of The Wall.

Friends: The Reunion

Special

A rapturous if overstuffed wallow in TV nostalgia, this nearly two-hour reunion of the Friends cast—in order of appearance on their fabled Warner Bros. soundstage: David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox and Matthew Perry—is worth the wait. (The reunion special was intended to launch HBO Max last year, but Covid got in the way.) With hugs, tears and plenty of laughter, they revisit old times as they wander a meticulous recreation of the set (including a beam that was removed early on). James Corden leads a spirited discussion at an outdoor Q&A in front of the iconic fountain, but the best moments are the intimate ones, when the cast recreates moments from vintage scripts, play a trivia game and reflect on how much they meant to each other during the rush of superstardom over the phenomenal 10-year run that made them all famous—and rich. Special guests drop by or offer video tributes that mostly distract from the main event, but the highlight (not to be spoiled) is a musical duet not soon to be forgotten.

iHeartRadio Music Awards

8/7c

Even if you’re suffering from musical awards fatigue, the best reason to tune in is the presentation of the Icon Award to the one-of-a-kind Elton John. Chris Martin and Lil Nas X do the honors, with a musical salute featuring Brandi Carlile, Demi Lovato and H.E.R. Usher hosts the ceremony, live from L.A.’s Dolby Theatre, with scheduled performances from the likes of The Weeknd with Ariana Grande, Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak (Silk Sonic), Dan + Shay and Doja Cat.

Rugrats (2021)

Series Premiere

The beloved Nickelodeon tykes look a bit different, with 3D shadings in a CGI-animated reboot, but their antics continue to delight. The hourlong opener is appropriately titled “Second Time Around,” and follows Tommy Pickles and his adorable gang as they come to poor Chuckie’s aid after he tries (and fails) to be brave. It all has something to do with dinosaurs, which always make everything more exciting.

The Wall

Special 8/7c

In past years, NBC went wall-to-wall in prime time with its Red Nose Day programming, raising money to combat child poverty. This year the fundraising, which extends to all the network’s platforms, is highlighted by a “Red Nose Day Edition” of the game show, in which a community-oriented family from Houston rolls with the highs and lows of those bouncing balls. Host Chris Hardwick will also play for charity, and celebrity guests pop in to join the fun.

