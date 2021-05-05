‘Rugrats’ Return in First Trailer for New Paramount+ Series (VIDEO)

Paramount+ is unveiling its first look at the their Rugrats series. Get ready to follow Tommy, Chuckie, Phil, Lil, Susie, and Angelica on a new set of colorful adventures.

Premiering Thursday, May 27, the series from Nickelodeon Animation Studio sees the reimagined babies explore their world with new original stories while also complementing the original series which originally debuted in 1991.

Along with premiering the first set of episodes, with more to be released at a later date, the one-hour premiere, “Second Time Around,” sees Tommy lead the babies on a mission to help Chuckie after an attempt to be brave goes awry. Dinosaurs are involved in the adventure which is teased in the trailer, below.

“Rugrats is one of the biggest and most influential TV hits among kids and parents ever, and we can’t wait for the all-new series to debut on Paramount+,” said Nickelodeon Animation’s president, Ramsey Naito.

“This brand-new CG take on the franchise is packed with all-new stories and adventures for the babies and pairs original voice cast members with an all-star roster of brand-new talent, making it the perfect combination for the original Nick generation and today’s kids,” teased Eryk Caemiro, Nickelodeon Preschool’s Senior Vice President added in a statement.

Rugrats will see the return of original voice actors as E.G. Daily (Tommy Pickles), Nancy Cartwright (Chuckie Finster), Cheryl Chase (Angelica Pickles), Cree Summer (Susie Carmichael), and Kath Soucie (Phil and Lil DeVille) reprise their roles as the babies. Joining them are new voices Ashley Rae Spillers as Didi Pickles, Tommy Dewey as Stu Pickles, Tony Hale as Chas Finster, Natalie Morales as Betty DeVille, Anna Chlumsky as Charlotte Pickles, Timothy Simons as Drew Pickles, Nicole Byer as Lucy Carmichael, Omar Miller as Randy Carmichael, and Michael McKean as Grandpa Lou Pickles.

Check out the trailer below, and prepare for a nostalgia trip when Rugrats debuts on Paramount+ later this month.

Rugrats, Premieres Thursday, May 27, Paramount+