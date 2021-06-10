‘Lupin’: The Stakes Are Exponentially Higher for Assane Diop in Season 2

The stakes are exponentially higher for Assane Diop (breakout star Omar Sy, above right, with Antoine Gouy) in Season 2 of the stylish thriller and international hit Lupin.

The suave Parisian gentleman thief and master of disguise (who models himself after the French crime-novel character Arsène Lupin) was originally out to take revenge on wealthy Hubert Pellegrini (Hervé Pierre) for framing his late father in a stolen jewelry scam. Now, Assane must rescue his kidnapped young son Raoul (Etan Simon) from Pellegrini’s henchman while Paris police also track him for a string of audacious heists.

“Assane is swimming amongst a group of antagonists the whole time,” says creator George Kay.

While he will go to extreme lengths for his son, Assane will stick to his no-kill pledge. “It’s really important for me that this series doesn’t have a lot of darkness, bloodshed and violence,” says Kay, vowing to keep the show family friendly.

We can, however, expect another batch of Assane’s clever disguises — from a kitchen worker to a fire safety officer. Hope he has a large costume closet, since a third season is in the works!

Lupin, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, June 11, Netflix