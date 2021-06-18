Relive ‘Fantasy Island’s Original Adventures on getTV This Summer

“The plane! The plane!” For seven seasons (1978–84), those words signaled the start of another unpredictable vacation for TV viewers on Fantasy Island.

While we wait to see how Fox reimagines the luxury resort where dreams come true this August, getTV takes us back to the beginning, as the mysterious, dashing Mr. Roarke and snappy, flirty sidekick Tattoo (Ricardo Montalbán and Hervé Villechaize, above) welcome visitors.

Trips to their Fantasy Island aren’t sunny for everyone, as we’re reminded in June 19th’s first hour, which kicks off the drama’s late-night run on the retro network (two episodes air back-to-back every Saturday and Sunday). Here’s a peek at the itinerary.

Best Time Ever



Plain-Jane besties Ann (Diana Canova) and Maxine (Georgia Engel) want to experience the glamorous life, so after receiving lavish makeovers and made-up heiress backstories, the Cinderellas join high society by the pool. When the fantasy ends, will their romances with a count and a doctor follow suit?

Get Me Outta Here



Renowned magician Gregory Udall (Bert Convy) seeks the ultimate escape. “It’s a request he may live to regret,” Roarke says ominously. He makes the man an inmate in Devil’s Island prison! If Udall can’t break out, he’ll be stuck there forever, like his cellmate (Robert Clary), who claims he’s been inside for a decade. Next time, just request lunch with Charlie’s Angels!

