'Fantasy Island' Reboot Gets a Straight-to-Series Order From Fox

Fox is returning to Fantasy Island. The network has announced plans for a straight-to-series order on a contemporary reboot of the classic TV show.

Set to air summer 2021, this reimagining of the soapy drama hails from Liz Craft and Sarah Fain (The 100, The Shield, Lie to Me). Described as a modern semi-anthology, this iteration of Fantasy Island delves into the "what if" questions that keep people up at night.

Each episode focuses on an emotional, provocative story about people who walk into the island with a specific wish but who end up transformed by the the island's version of magical realism. The show will be co-produced by Sony Pictures Television, Gemstone Studios, and Fox Entertainment, with Craft and Fain serving as executive producers.

"We've been particularly focused on providing viewers with summer series that offer a true escape from everyday life – to be sure, now so more than ever," Fox Entertainment's President of Entertainment, Michael Thorn, said in a statement.

"After all," he noted, "who among us wouldn't take a (safe) trip to Fantasy Island right now?"

The original series, which aired from 1977-1984 on ABC, featured stars Ricardo Montalban and Hervé Villechaize as Mr. Roarke and Tattoo, respectively, who granted people their "fantasies" on their mysterious island.

Fantasy Island, Coming Summer 2021, Fox