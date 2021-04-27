Roselyn Sanchez to Headline Fox’s ‘Fantasy Island’ Reboot Series

Grand Hotel and Devious Maids actress Roselyn Sanchez has been cast in Fox’s upcoming reboot of the classic TV series Fantasy Island.

The performer will portray Elena Roarke, a descendant of the late ’70s and early ’80s series’ Mr. Roarke who was played by the late Ricardo Montalban. In this reimagining of the old favorite in a modern setting, Elena sets her own ambitions aside, including the love of her life, in order to uphold her family’s legacy.

Described as “sophisticated, insightful, and always charming,” Elena’s calm demeanor masks her challenges and responsibilities she’s taking on as the mysterious island’s steward. The all-new iteration from Sony Pictures Television, Gemstone Studios, and Fox Entertainment will officially premiere on Tuesday, August 10 as production gets underway in Puerto Rico.

Sanchez joins previously announced stars Kiara Barnes and John Gabriel Rodriquez. The show follows stories of guests who visit the luxury resort that serves as the series’ setting, where their wishes are granted, but never as they’d expect.

Fantasy Island delves into the “what if” questions, both big and small, that keep people awake at night, exploring various struggles through emotional stories. Each episode will follow a new guest’s story as they arrive with certain dreams and desires and depart transformed by the island’s magical realism.

Barnes portrays a young woman named Ruby Okoro who arrives at Fantasy Island with a terminal illness and is given a new lease on life during her visit. Meanwhile, Rodriquez plays pilot Javier who is the head of island transportation and considered a “jack of all trades.”

Fantasy Island, Series Premiere, Tuesday, August 10, 9/8c, Fox