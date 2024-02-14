‘The Rookie’ Stars Richard T. Jones, Alyssa Diaz, and More Off-Duty Casual in Our TCA Studio (PHOTOS)

The 2024 Television Critics Association is bustling, and TV Insider is here to seize exclusive snapshots of the leading figures in the industry.

One of the standout casts to grace TV Insider’s official portrait studio was the ensemble from ABC‘s The Rookie.

Mekia Cox, Richard T. Jones, Alyssa Diaz, Melissa O’Neil, Eric Winter, Shawn Ashmore, and Lisseth Chavez all stopped by in very fashionable business casual attire as if we caught their police officer characters off duty.

Season 5 ended with a cliffhanger, with the cops dealing with masked men and Thorsen (Tru Valentino) in the hospital after getting shot in the back by one — and a Code Blue! Fortunately, the wait won’t be that much longer to find out how that’s resolved since the series is slated to return on February 20.

Check out the looks from The Rookie cast below.

The Rookie, Season 6 Premiere, Tuesday, February 20, 9/8c, ABC