‘The Rookie’ Stars Richard T. Jones, Alyssa Diaz, and More Off-Duty Casual in Our TCA Studio (PHOTOS)

Isaac Rouse
Comments
'The Rookie' Stars Richard T. Jones, Alyssa Diaz at TCA 2024 for TV Insider

The Rookie

 More

The 2024 Television Critics Association is bustling, and TV Insider is here to seize exclusive snapshots of the leading figures in the industry.

One of the standout casts to grace TV Insider’s official portrait studio was the ensemble from ABC‘s The Rookie.

Mekia Cox, Richard T. Jones, Alyssa Diaz, Melissa O’Neil, Eric Winter, Shawn Ashmore, and Lisseth Chavez all stopped by in very fashionable business casual attire as if we caught their police officer characters off duty.

Season 5 ended with a cliffhanger, with the cops dealing with masked men and Thorsen (Tru Valentino) in the hospital after getting shot in the back by one — and a Code Blue! Fortunately, the wait won’t be that much longer to find out how that’s resolved since the series is slated to return on February 20.

Check out the looks from The Rookie cast below.

The Rookie, Season 6 Premiere, Tuesday, February 20, 9/8c, ABC

The Rookie for TV Insider Mekia Cox
Maarten de Boer

Mekia Cox looks stunning with her red boucle cape

The Rookie for TV Insider Mekia Cox
Maarten de Boer

Cox with a smile

The Rookie for TV Insider Mekia Cox
Maarten de Boer

Cox unveils her olive attire underneath

The Rookie for TV Insider Richard T. Jones
Maarten de Boer

Richard T. Jones keeps it business casual

Richard T. Jones of The Rookie for TV Insider
Maarten de Boer

Off duty business casual, as a Sergeant should

Eric Winter of The Rookie for TV Insider
Maarten de Boer

Eric Winter follows Jones’ lead

The Rookie for TV Insider Melissa O'Neil
Maarten de Boer

Melissa O’Neil outfits an open blazer

The Rookie for TV Insider Melissa O'Neil
Maarten de Boer

O’Neil’s neckwear is on display

The Rookie for TV Insider Alyssa Diaz
Maarten de Boer

Alyssa Diaz accessorizes with a unique hat

The Rookie for TV Insider Alyssa Diaz
Maarten de Boer

A close up of Diaz

The Rookie for TV Insider Shawn Ashmore
Maarten de Boer

Shawn Ashmore’s all-black affair highlights his neckwear

The Rookie for TV Insider Shawn Ashmore
Maarten de Boer

Ashmore’s outfit in a brighter setting

The Rookie for TV Insider Shawn Ashmore
Maarten de Boer

A complete view gives us a look at Ashmore’s watch, rings, and footwear

The Rookie for TV Insider Lisseth Chavez
Maarten de Boer

Lisseth Chavez is all smiles

The Rookie for TV Insider Lisseth Chavez
Maarten de Boer

Chavez’s smile accentuated by her ring finger

The Rookie for TV Insider Titus Makin Jr.
Maarten de Boer

Titus Makin Jr. shows off the Gucci belt and flashy watchface

The Rookie for TV Insider Titus Makin Jr.
Maarten de Boer

Makin Jr. strikes a pose

The Rookie (2018)

Alyssa Diaz

Eric Winter

Lisseth Chavez

Mekia Cox

Melissa O'Neil

Richard T. Jones

Titus Makin Jr.

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Wheel of Fortune puzzle
1
Did ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Just Serve Up Its Most Impossible Puzzle Ever?
Luke Kleintank as Special Agent Scott Forrester and Heida Reed as Special Agent Jamie Kellettin 'FBI: International' Season 3 Premiere
2
‘FBI: International’ Star on Saying Goodbye to Jamie & [Spoiler]’s Recovery
William 'Kono' Dahlin
3
‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Pays Tribute to Crew Member Killed in Real-Life Murder Case
Todd and Julie Chrisley
4
Julie Chrisley Hopes For ‘Substantially Reduced’ Prison Sentence
David McCallum as Dr. Donald
5
‘NCIS’: Brian Dietzen Talks Writing Ducky Tribute & Shares David McCallum Memories