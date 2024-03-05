Sometimes a kiss is just a kiss, and sometimes it means more… but maybe not in the way you think. The Rookie in the March 5 episode has to address that moment between Aaron Thorsen (Tru Valentino) and Celina Juarez (Lisseth Chavez) at John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and Bailey Nune’s (Jenna Dewan) wedding, and TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek is all about that.

In the clip, Aaron tries to explain what happened to his therapist, Blair (Danielle Campbell). “Everything was all romantic— music, soft light—and I kind of kissed Celina,” he says. “Celina, who you work with? Celina, who saved your life when you were shot? That Celina?” she checks.

“Did I mention the light?” he stresses. “Because I really believe the mood lighting was 20 percent responsible.” When it comes to her reaction, he describes it as “not good. The look she gave me was somewhere between horrified and really horrified.”

However, when Blair tries to confirm that Celina doesn’t share his feelings, Thorsen reveals, “I’m not sure I share my feelings. We’ve been so close and she was the only person I could talk to.” Watch the full clip above for more from Thorsen and Blair on his feelings and what he needs to do to fix his relationship with Celina.

In the wedding episode (the show’s 100th), Aaron pulled Celina aside to get some air. Conversation turned to his dream, which have been violent since he was shot. “I haven’t told anyone that, not even the shrink,” he shared. “If I’m trying to get better, yes,” he should be telling Blair that, but “if I’m trying to get back on patrol, no. I mean, you’re the only person I can talk to about all this.” After she told him she’ll always be there for him, he leaned in and kissed her, but she pulled away, and they awkwardly parted ways.

Also coming up in “Trouble in Paradise,” Nolan and Bailey’s honeymoon is more of a nightmare than dream when it turns into an active crime scene. Meanwhile, Tim (Erin Winter) and Celina partner up and must uncover the identity of a John Doe.

The Rookie, Tuesdays, 9/8c, ABC