See ‘American Born Chinese,’ ‘Prom Pact’ & More Disney+ Stars at TCA

The stars of 'American Born Chinese,' 'Prom Pact,' and 'The Crossover' pose in TV Insider's TCA portrait studio
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

The Television Critics Association 2023 Winter Press Tour remains underway in Pasadena, California, and while stars stop by to promote their shows, they’re also dropping into TV Guide Magazine and TV Insider’s TCA portrait studio.

Among some of the latest talent to stop by are performers from upcoming titles and fan favorites such as American Born Chinese, Star Wars: The Bad Batch, Prom Pact, and The Crossover. The Disney+ titles are just a few of the shows fans have to look forward to in 2023 as the streamer makes way for other highly-anticipated returns such as The Mandalorian and Loki.

Below, get a peek at the stars from the Disney+ shows that stopped by our portrait studio at TCA, and stay tuned for more from the event unfolding.

Gene Luen Yang for 'American Born Chinese' at TCA
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

American Born Chinese writer Gene Luen Yang flashes a smile for the camera.

Ben Wang for 'American Born Chinese' at TCA
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

The lead star of American Born Chinese, Ben Wang takes on a relaxed pose for his portrait.

Daniel Wu for 'American Born Chinese' at TCA
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

Daniel Wu supports American Born Chinese at TCA.

Kelvin Yu for 'American Born Chinese' at TCA
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

American Born Chinese writer and producer Kelvin Yu can’t contain his smile.

Gene Luen Yang, Ben Wang, Daniel Wu, and Kelvin Yu for 'American Born Chinese'
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

Gene Luen Yang, Ben Wang, Daniel Wu, and Kelvin Yu pose together for American Born Chinese.

Michelle Ang for 'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' at TCA
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

Star Wars: The Bad Batch star Michelle Ang is stylish posing in front of a colorful background.

Dee Bradley Baker for 'Stars Wars: The Bad Batch' at TCA
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

Star Wars: The Bad Batch‘s Dee Bradley Baker can’t contain his smile while posing.

Brad Rau and Jennifer Corbett for 'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' at TCA
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

Star Wars: The Bad Batch creatives and executive producers Brad Rau and Jennifer Corbett pose together.

Brad Rau, Jennifer Corbett, Michelle Ang, and Dee Bradley Baker for 'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' at TCA

Brad Rau, Jennifer Corbett, Michelle Ang, and Dee Bradley Baker team up for a group photo representing Star Wars: The Bad Batch at TCA.

Milo Manheim, Peyton Elizabeth Lee, and Blake Draper for 'Prom Pact' at TCA
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

Milo Manheim, Peyton Elizabeth Lee, and Blake Draper pose for Prom Pact.

Anya Adams for 'Prom Pact' at TCA
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

Prom Pact director Anya Adams strikes a pose in the TCA portrait studio.

Milo Manheim for 'Prom Pact' at TCA
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

Milo Manheim is cool in a leather jacket as he promotes Prom Pact.

Blake Draper for 'Prom Pact' at TCA
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

Prom Pact‘s Blake Draper is poised for his solo portrait.

Peyton Elizabeth Lee for 'Prom Pact' at TCA
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

Peyton Elizabeth Lee smiles from ear to ear while posing on behalf of Prom Pact.

Julie Bowen for 'Prom Pact' at TCA
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

Prom Pact star Julie Bowen is cozy in a sweater for her photo.

Anya Adams, Blake Draper, Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Julie Bowen, and Milo Manheim for 'Prom Pact' at TCA
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

Prom Pact director Anya Adams poses with stars Blake Draper, Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Julie Bowen, and Milo Manheim.

Kwame Alexander for 'The Crossover' at TCA
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

The Crossover showrunner Kwame Alexander takes a seat for his solo portrait.

Kimberly A. Harrison for 'The Crossover'
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

The Crossover‘s co-showrunner Kimberly A. Harrison is all smiles in her portrait.

Amir O'Neil for 'The Crossover' at TCA
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

Amir O’Neil flashes a big smile while promoting The Crossover.

Jalyn Hall and Amir O'Neil for 'The Crossover' at TCA
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

The Crossover costars Jalyn Hall and Amir O’Neil pose together.

Jalyn Hall for 'The Crossover' at TCA
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

Jalyn Hall holds out his hands while posing for The Crossover.

Damani Johnson for 'The Crossover' at TCA
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

Co-showrunner Damani Johnson sits tall while promoting The Crossover.

Sabrina Revelle for 'The Crossover' at TCA
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

The Crossover‘s Sabrina Revelle is pretty in pink.

Derek Luke for 'The Crossover' at TCA
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

Derek Luke is poised for the camera in this portrait promoting The Crossover.

Kimberly A. Harrison, Kwame Alexander, Damani Johnson, Amir O'Neil, Jalyn Hall, Derek Luke, and Sabrina Revelle for 'The Crossover' at TCA
Maarten de Boer/@iheartmaarten

Kimberly A. Harrison, Kwame Alexander, Amir O’Neil, Damani Johnson, Kalyn Hall, Derek Luke, and Sabrina Revelle pose for The Crossover.

