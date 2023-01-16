See ‘American Born Chinese,’ ‘Prom Pact’ & More Disney+ Stars at TCA

The Television Critics Association 2023 Winter Press Tour remains underway in Pasadena, California, and while stars stop by to promote their shows, they’re also dropping into TV Guide Magazine and TV Insider’s TCA portrait studio.

Among some of the latest talent to stop by are performers from upcoming titles and fan favorites such as American Born Chinese, Star Wars: The Bad Batch, Prom Pact, and The Crossover. The Disney+ titles are just a few of the shows fans have to look forward to in 2023 as the streamer makes way for other highly-anticipated returns such as The Mandalorian and Loki.

Below, get a peek at the stars from the Disney+ shows that stopped by our portrait studio at TCA, and stay tuned for more from the event unfolding.