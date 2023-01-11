Freeform is bringing a new mystery to the network in The Watchful Eye, and the mystery begins to unfold in the first trailer for the series.

Shared January 11, The Watchful Eye trailer features Mariel Molino as a young woman who goes under cover as a nanny hired by the wealthy Mrs. Ivey, who’s on the hunt for answers about her niece’s puzzling death. Playing the financier is Gilmore Girls alum Kelly Bishop, returning to TV as campy as ever. Check out the full trailer, above.

The Watchful Eye follows Elena Santos, a young woman with a complicated past, maneuvering her way into working as a live-in nanny for an affluent family in Manhattan. She quickly learns that everyone in the mysterious building has deadly secrets and ulterior motives. What they don’t know, however, is that Elena has some shocking secrets of her own.

“When Elena moves into The Greybourne, a landmark Manhattan apartment building, she quickly learns about the complex politics among its wealthy inhabitants and a history riddled with mystery and tragedy,” Freeform teases. “Luckily, Elena is more than equipped to handle anything that comes her way on her own terms.” Warren Christie (The Village) plays Matthew Ward, “a self-made architect dealing with grief and confusion over his wife’s death and its impact on his young son.” Bishop’s Mrs. Ivey is a lifelong resident of The Greybourne “who rules the roost and is accustomed to getting her way through a potent combination of wealth, power, and sheer force of will.”

Additional cast includes Amy Acker as Tory Ayres, a woman who “instantly dislikes the fresh-faced, eager young nanny” hired by Matthew, her brother-in-law; Jon Ecker as Scott Macedo, Elena’s “sharp and cunning boyfriend” who helped arrange her live-in job at the apartment complex; Lex Lumpkin as Schwartz, a precocious teen resident of The Greybourne who becomes quick friends with Elena; Henry Joseph Samiri as Jasper Ward, Matthew’s son, “an intelligent but withdrawn child still reeling from the recent death of his mother”; and Aliyah Royale as Ginny Welles, who works alongside Elena as a nanny and is one of the few people who can get past her new friend’s tough outer shell.

The Watchful Eye also features Grace Kaufman, Baraka Rahmani, and Christopher Redman.

Find out what perils await when the show premieres with two back-to-back episodes on Monday, January 30 at 9/8c on Freeform. Following the series debut, The Watchful Eye will air Mondays at 10/9c, with next-day streaming on Hulu.

