There’s much to look forward to in the coming months on Freeform.

The cable network, during its sessions at the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour, announced one of its hit series, grown-ish, will be back for more. Plus, we got casting and the rollout schedule for Single Drunk Female Season 2. And there’s a new dating series coming, filmed entirely in Paris!

grown-ish Renewed

Freeform has renewed grown-ish for a sixth season. This news comes ahead of the second half of Season 5, premiering on Wednesday, January 18, at 10:30/9:30c.

The series follows Andre Johnson Jr. (Marcus Scribner), aka Junior, as he finishes his first year at Cal U, transitioning from Zoey’s (Yara Shahidi) little brother to the big man on campus. It also stars Trevor Jackson, Diggy Simmons, and Daniella Perkins. Watch the trailer for Season 5B below.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Single Drunk Female Season 2 Rollout and Casting

Single Drunk Female returns for its second season on Wednesday, April 12 at 10/9c on Freeform. The entire 10-episode second season will be available on Hulu and on-demand platforms on Thursday, April 13.

Ian Gomez, who plays Carol’s (Ally Sheedy) boyfriend Bob, has been upped to series regular. Busy Philipps and Ricky Velez will recur as new people in Sam’s life, and Charlie Hall will once again recur as Sam’s (Sofia Black-D’Elia) ex, Joel. And as we already know, Molly Ringwald will guest star as Carol’s sister-in-law Alice in a Breakfast Club reunion.

In Season 2, Sam’s a year and a half sober, and she finally feels like she has a life worth celebrating. However, she quickly learns that sometimes life has other plans for her. Sam must figure out how to effect change where she can, sit in her discomfort when she can’t, and maybe even enjoy the ride. The series also stars Sasha Compere, Lily Mae Harrington, and Garrick Bernard.

Looking for Love in Paris

We can’t help but think about Emily in Paris! Freeform has ordered Love Trip: Paris to series. The unscripted dating series, filmed entirely in Paris, follows four American girls, unlucky in love in their own country, who move into a penthouse in the middle of Paris to find a floor of French suitors waiting to date them. It fittingly premieres on Tuesday, February 14 at 9/8c with the first two episodes. (Episodes will air at 10/9c in the subsequent weeks.)

The four ladies searching for love are Caroline, a New York-based personal trainer who is over the U.S. dating scene and thinks there is a strong possibility that her woman could be in Paris; Rose, a Boston-based real estate agent who has always said she was going to marry a Frenchman, someone who is passionate and romantic; Lacy, a Nashville-based mental health podcaster who learned French for fun during the pandemic, feels her soul already lives in France, loves unique people, and feels like labeling her sexuality limits her; and Josielyn, a model based in Los Angeles who feels she hasn’t met anyone yet because she was meant to fall in love in Paris.

The series comes from FOX Alternative Entertainment and AH Production/Satisfaction Group, which originated the format and is executive produced by Susan House and narrated by Matt Rogers. Watch the promo below.