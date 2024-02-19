The 2024 Television Critics Association event is abuzz, and TV Insider is on the scene, capturing exclusive glimpses of our fan-favorite stars. Among the casts to stop by TV Insider’s portrait studio? The photogenic ensemble of ABC‘s hit crime drama Will Trent.

The series stars Ramón Rodríguez as the titular Special Agent alongside Erika Christensen (as Angie Polaski), Iantha Richardson (as Faith Mitchell), Jake McLaughlin (as Michael Ormewood), and Sonja Sohn (as Amanda Wagner).

In the Season 1 finale, it’s revealed that GBI deputy director Amanda Wagner knew Will’s mother, Lucy Morales, who died during childbirth. Amanda rescued Will after serial killer James Ulster abandoned him. Amanda had hoped to adopt Will but couldn’t as a single woman then. Despite regrets, she gave him her mother’s maiden name, Trent. He also discovers Ulster may be his father.

We won’t have to wait long to see how this revelation shocks our protagonist, as Season 2 is slated to return on February 20. Check out how the agents dress down on their off time in the images below.

Will Trent, Season 2 Premiere, Tuesday, February 20, 8/7c, ABC