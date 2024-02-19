‘Will Trent’: Ramón Rodríguez, Sonja Sohn & More Suit Up for Season 2 at TCA (PHOTOS)

Ramón Rodríguez & Sonja Sohn TCA 2024

Will Trent

The 2024 Television Critics Association event is abuzz, and TV Insider is on the scene, capturing exclusive glimpses of our fan-favorite stars. Among the casts to stop by TV Insider’s portrait studio? The photogenic ensemble of ABC‘s hit crime drama Will Trent.

The series stars Ramón Rodríguez as the titular Special Agent alongside Erika Christensen (as Angie Polaski), Iantha Richardson (as Faith Mitchell), Jake McLaughlin (as Michael Ormewood), and Sonja Sohn (as Amanda Wagner).

In the Season 1 finale, it’s revealed that GBI deputy director Amanda Wagner knew Will’s mother, Lucy Morales, who died during childbirth. Amanda rescued Will after serial killer James Ulster abandoned him. Amanda had hoped to adopt Will but couldn’t as a single woman then. Despite regrets, she gave him her mother’s maiden name, Trent. He also discovers Ulster may be his father.

We won’t have to wait long to see how this revelation shocks our protagonist, as Season 2 is slated to return on February 20. Check out how the agents dress down on their off time in the images below.

Will Trent, Season 2 Premiere, Tuesday, February 20, 8/7c, ABC

Ramón Rodríguez of 'Will Trent' for TV Insider
Maarten de Boer

Ramón Rodríguez keeps it comfortable and professional

Ramón Rodríguez of 'Will Trent' for TV Insider
Maarten de Boer

Rodríguez with a lighter background

Ramón Rodríguez of 'Will Trent' for TV Insider
Maarten de Boer

Rodríguez shows off the footwear

Jake McLaughlin of 'Will Trent' for TV Insider
Maarten de Boer

Jake McLaughlin keeps it simple

Jake McLaughlin of 'Will Trent' for TV Insider
Maarten de Boer

A white dress shirt goes a long way

Jake McLaughlin of 'Will Trent' for TV Insider
Maarten de Boer

A fuller look at the belt and pants combo

Erika Christensen of 'Will Trent' for TV Insider
Maarten de Boer

Erika Christensen doubles up on the layers

Erika Christensen of 'Will Trent' for TV Insider
Maarten de Boer

A more casual look at her jewelry

Erika Christensen of 'Will Trent' for TV Insider
Maarten de Boer

A full look at her wardrobe against an accentuating backdrop

Iantha Richardson of 'Will Trent' for TV Insider
Maarten de Boer

Iantha Richardson matching to perfection

Iantha Richardson and Sonja Sohn of 'Will Trent' for TV Insider
Maarten de Boer

Richardson and Sonja Sohn share the scene

Iantha Richardson of 'Will Trent' for TV Insider
Maarten de Boer

Richardson against a blue backdrop

Sonja Sohn of 'Will Trent' for TV Insider
Maarten de Boer

Sonja Sohn keeps it business casual, just in case

Sonja Sohn of 'Will Trent' for TV Insider
Maarten de Boer

A phenomenal look from Sohn

