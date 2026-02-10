Winter Olympics, ‘Best Medicine’ Sings the Blues, ‘Will Trent’ Has Faith, Return of ‘The Artful Dodger’

Ilia Malinin skates again in the men’s short program at the Winter Olympics. Fox‘s quirky Best Medicine takes on a new hue during the town’s annual blueberry festival. Will Trent‘s partner, Faith, spies on her new boyfriend. The Australian period caper The Artful Dodger returns for a second season.

Winter Olympics

“Quad God” Ilia Malinin, who was essential in earning gold for the USA in the team ice skating competition, is now competing individually, starting with the men’s short program (starts at 12:30 pm/ET on USA Network, with Part 2 on NBC at 1:45 pm/ET). The first full Tuesday of Olympic action includes Alpine, Freestyle, and Cross-Country Skiing, Ski Jumping, Biathlon, Curling, Luge, Speedskating, and USA vs. Canada in Women’s Hockey (2:10 pm/ET, USA Network). All events are livestreamed and available for replay on Peacock. NBC’s Primetime in Milan recap begins at 8/7c. (Check nbcolympics.com/schedule for details.)

Best Medicine

8/7c

Another week, another festival in quaint Port Wenn, and another medical mystery for grumpy Dr. Martin Best (Josh Charles) in the quirky Doc Martin adaptation. The doc isn’t the only one playing the blues when he diagnoses a fellow who may have turned blue for consuming too many blueberries in advance of the town’s annual blueberry festival. Louisa (Abigail Spencer) will be anything but blue if she wins the pie competition, and Aunt Sarah (Annie Potts) is likely to blow her top if Martin doesn’t stop bugging her about her health.

Will Trent

8/7c

Will GBI agent Faith Mitchell (Iantha Richardson) lose faith in her fellow man and ever be able to trust her heart again? Seems a fair question after her dream beau, Malcolm (Devaughn Nixon), who presented himself as a millionaire hotel owner, turns out to be implicated in a bank heist that’s being investigated by Angie (Erika Christensen), Ormewood (Jake McLaughlin), and her own partner, Will (Ramón Rodríguez). Faith’s relationship suddenly goes from under covers to undercover as she secretly snoops on the guy she thought was her new Prince Charming.

The Artful Dodger

Season Premiere

“I have spent my whole life dodging death,” declares Jack Dawkins (Thomas Brodie-Sangster), the reformed scoundrel made immortal in Charles Dickens’ Oliver Twist as the master pickpocket known as the Artful Dodger. In this colorful period melodrama, Jack successfully reinvented himself as a surgeon in Australia but was drawn back into the criminal underworld by the crafty Fagin (David Thewlis). In Season 2, Jack is once again on the run from authorities, including the newly arrived Inspector Boxer (Luke Bracey), while pursuing a forbidden romance with aspiring surgeon Lady Belle (Maia Mitchell), who’s also caught Boxer’s eye. Fagin ropes Jack into another dangerous heist while a killer stalks Port Victory, promising plenty of action over eight episodes, all available for binge-watching.

Chef’s Kiss

Movie Premiere

The free streamer gets an early jump on Valentine’s Day with a Hallmark-style movie starring Adrienne Bailon-Houghton (The Real) as marketing maven Lauren, who heads to scenic Tuscany to refresh a family-owned pasta sauce brand. Turns out the family trattoria’s chef Mason (Tim Robards) would make the perfect face — and body — for the sauce. And what are the odds that romance is on the menu?

INSIDE TUESDAY TV:

· Finding Your Roots (8/7c, PBS): Henry Louis Gates, Jr. traces the Western roots of playwright-actor Tracy Letts and The View‘s Sara Haines. Followed by the second episode of Gates’ historical docuseries Black and Jewish America: An Intertwined History (9/8c).

· Doc (9/8c, Fox): So many secrets at Westside Hospital, as TJ (Patrick Walker) and Sonya (Anya Banerjee) become suspicious about their chief Joan’s (Felicity Huffman) medical condition, and Jake (Jon-Michael Ecker) keeps Amy (Molly Parker) in the dark about his ex Rachel’s (Samantha Massell) health scare.

· Don’t Call It a Comeback (9/8c, VICE TV): The sports docuseries relives the New York Jets come-from-behind triumph against the Miami Dolphins in the 2000 AFC East division game, later voted the greatest Monday Night Football game ever.

· Frontline (10/9c, PBS): Venezuelan filmmaker Juan Ravell teams with the Associated Press to report “Crisis in Venezuela,” a documentary exploring the country’s future following the U.S. capture of fallen president Nicolás Maduro.

ON THE STREAM:

· Tell Me Lies (streaming on Hulu): This year’s Valentine’s Day theme: Goth.

· Katt Williams: The Last Report (streaming on Netflix): The comedian riffs on conspiracies and celebrities in his fourth Netflix stand-up special.